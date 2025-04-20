Sports
Who is Vaibhav Suryavanshi, the 14-year-old who surprised the IPL during the debut? | Cricket -Nieuws
Explain
Everyone in World Cricket is talking about Vaibhav Suryavanshi, the Indian player who made a dazzling IPL debut at just 14.
Shy schoolboy Vaibhav Suryavanshi is only 14 in Dreamland and becomes the youngest player in Indian Premier League history and marks the opportunity with a bold Firstball six.
The fearless young left -handed is advertised as a superstar in the making after his immediate impact that the batting for Rajasthan Royals opened on Saturday, when he scored 34 of 20 balls in Jaipur with three sixes and two four.
He ended on the losing side, but stole the spotlight, because after 14 years and 23 days he made his debut for Rajasthan after he was bought for $ 130,500 in Novembers Auction of Players at the age of just 13.
An explosive freely scoring Batsman, who can also bowlen spin, Suryavanshi comes from Indias Arste Staat, Bihar, and his father is a farmer and part -time journalist, according to Indian Media Reports.
Ripe further than his years
The teenagers are rising quickly. He made his domestic debut at the age of 12 in the Ranji trophy in January 2024 before he was selected for Indias Under-19 Squad against a Touring Australia team. He reached a 58-ball century the second fastest in youth tests after England's Ali in 2005.
But it was the bidding war on the IPL playing auction in 2024 that the young person catapulted in global headlines. Now he is in the cricket elite in the world's most popular and lucrative T20 tournament and is praised by former players after his first show.
Former captain of England, Michael Vaughan, tagged a clip from Suryavanshi who hit his first ball for six from seasoned India -seamer Shardul Thakur and wrote on X: This is incredible.
He is 14 but has the spirit of a 30-year-old, former India-Batsman Sanjay Manjrekar. Vaibhav Suryavanshi looked self -confident against bowlers who have been bowling for years.
Former India -Batsman Suresh Raina said he will rule cricket in the future. Vaibhav Suryavanshi will show what he is capable of.
Rajasthan coach and India Great Rahul Dravid was impressed by the young person in trials before the auction, and said that Suryavanshi had a number of really good skills.
His cricket talks
His father, Sanjeev, expressed surprise after what happened in the auction.
I am speechless, I don't know what to say. It is a huge thing for our family, he was quoted by the Indian Express newspaper.
I felt that he would be picked, but never in my wildest dreams I would have thought that there would be a bidding war.
He believes that his son is in the right team to realize his potential.
Over the years, Royals have taken care of the young people. Whether it is Sanju Samson, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel or Riyan Parag, all products from the Rajasthan Royals -Franchise, Sanjeev.i sincerely said that VaBhav will also follow the same path.
Vaibhav's state coach, Pramod Kumar, described him as a quiet boy who loves his cricket.
He is the kind of player who came to earth to play cricket; He settles for nothing, Kumar told The Times of India -Krant.
He hardly talks. But ask him for cricket and he can go day and night.
Suryavanshi, born on March 27, 2011, is the first IPL cricket player born after the foundation of the tournaments in 2008.
Prayas Ray Barman was the previous youngest IPL player. He was 16 years old and 157 days in 2019 when he made his debut for Royal Challengers Bengaluru.
