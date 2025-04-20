Sports
Michigan Football Official Spring Box Score
Michigan Football Played his annual spring match on Saturday afternoon in the big house for 40,000 Plus people. Team 'Blue' came to the top about team 'maize', 17-0. For the first time since signing at the Wolverines, Bryce Underwood played like a player in Michigan and had some ups and downs. The real freshmen sometimes looked very much as a first -year student. His recipients overthrow, take two delays in game sentences and throw one interception with his receiver in no view.
But Underwood also showed his impressive arm power, his mobility and connected to a number of tough throws in the middle of the field while he was in coercion. Fullback/tight end Jalen Hoffman was perhaps the MVP of the game. He was the favorite target of Underwood and caught seven steps from No. 19.
Michigan's defense, however, stolen the show. The line of defense of the Wolverines and secondary swarms around the ball. The depth of Michigan's defense seems to be strong and players such as Jeremiah Lowe and Tevis Metcalf have registered for Michigan.
After the game, Michigan Box Score released statistics. Here are remarkable statistics from the spring game of the Wolverines.
Fit:
Jadyn Davis: 6-of-17 for 74 yards and two interceptions; Fired four times
Hurrying:
Bryson Kuzdal: 14 wears 105 yards
Jordan Marshall: four wears nine meters
Tomas O'meara: Five Carres for nine meters
Jadyn Davis: Five wears -7 yards
Received:
Logan Forbes: Three catches for 42 Yards
Donaven McCulley: One catch for 25 Yards
Peyton O'Leary: One catch for four meters
Tomas O'meara: One catch for three meters
Remarkable defensive statistics:
LB Cole Sullivan: Seven Tackles, one bag and two TFLs
DB Nico Andrightetto: Five Tackles
DL Kechaun Bennett: Three Tackles and 1.5 TFLs
DT Rayshaun Benny: One Tackle, One Sack and One Tfl
CB Tevis Metcalf: one tackle and one int
Fit:
Bryce Underwood: 12-of-26 for 187 Yards and one TD; Fired twice
Hurrying:
Justice Haynes: Six wears 51 Yards
Micah Ka'apana: 15 wears 34 meters and one TD
Bryce Underwood: Five wears five meters
Joe Taylor: one wears -1 yards
Received:
Jalen Hoffman: Seven catches for 148 Yards and one TD
Channing Goodwin: Three catches (on nine goals) for 23 Yards
Andrew Marsh: One catch for 12 yards
Justice Haynes: one catch for four meters
Remarkable defensive statistics:
CB Shamari Earls: Five Tackles
CB Jordan Young: four tackles and one pbu
CB Jeremiah Lowe: Three Tackles, One PBU and two Ints
Edge Dominic Nichols: Two tackles, one bag and one TFL
LB Nathaniel Owusu-Boateng: two tackles, one bag and one TFL
DT Chibi Anwunah: Two tackles, one bag and one TFL
Edge Lugard Edokpayi: One Tackle, One Sack and One Tfl
Michigan Football: Spring Game Takeaways, how Bryce Underwood did it in 'Live' promotion
Michigan Football offers a fair to run back in the transfer portal
2 football players in Michigan make the top 150 list on their way to the 2025 season
