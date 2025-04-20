



Memphis, tenn. Memphis benefited from the surroundings of the Home Court and Tulsa ended Florida Atlantics 16-Match Winning Streak to set up Sunday's Championship Final in the American Athletic Conference Womens Tennis Championship in the Leftwich Tennis Center. The no. 6-class Tigers, who entered the tournament with a record of 6-13, put together their third consecutive victory to incorporate rice into a 4-2 victory. The Golden Hurricane, who is no stranger to the final of the championship, won a marathon match against previously unbeaten Florida Atlantic and made a 4-3 decision. Sunday's Championship Final will be a rematch of the final of 2022, when Memphis scored a 4-1 win over Tulsas Home Courts. Sunday's final is worn live on ESPN+ Full coverage of the American tennis championships can be found on the central centraliet of Conferenschampionship. Tulsa 4, Florida Atlantic 3 Records: Tulsa (19-7), Florida Atlantic (16-1) Erin McKenzie won a debilitating three-set match at No. 6 Singles When Tulsa ended Florida Atlantics 16-Match Winning Streak and went on to the American Championship final with a 4-3 victory on Saturday in a match lasted the last four hours, 35 minutes. McKenzie was locked up for more than three and a half hours in a singles struggle with the Uilie Millie-Mae Matthews and contained two set-tiebreakers before McKenzie won a 5-7, 7-6 (1), 7-6 (5) victory. Florida Atlantic entered the game as the undefeated team of the nations when the owls fell for the first time in 2025. Tulsa had built a 3-0 lead after achieving the double point and a few straight victories at the top of the singles ladder. But Florida Atlantic Rally to bind the score with straight victories at number 4 and no. 5 singles and another three-set battle at number 3 when Lara Smejkal won 6-2, 6-7 (3), 6-4. The victory sends the Golden Hurricane to the championship final for the seventh time while Tulsa wants to record a record fourth American title. Tulsa always improved up to 20-6 in the American championship. Memphis 4, Rice 2 Records: Memphis (9-13), Rice (17-6) Memphis won three singles matches in straight sets and claimed that the doubles achieved a 4-2 victory against Rice in the semi-final of the American championship. The victory sends the Tigers to the final of the championship for the third time in the past four years, while Memphis is looking for his second American athletic conference title (2022). Memphis, sown No. 6 in this year, eliminated the No. 2 and no. 3 seeds in the Tiger's last two games of this year championship. Sofia Mykhailets and Alice Amendola won in both singles and Doubles for the Tigers. Mykhailets was a 6-4, 6-3 winner at no. 2 Singles and joined Alyssa Richter for a 6-2 victory over number 1 Doubles. Amendola helped the Tigers to win the double point with a 6-4 victory over No. 3, next to Clemence Thouard, before the Tigers gave a 2-0 lead with a 6-3, 6-0 win over number 5 Singles. Nithesa Selvaraj won in both singles and Doubles for the owls while she won a Straight-Set victory at number 4 singles and a 6-2 victory over number 2 Doubles. 2025 American Athletic Conference Womens Tennis Championship

April 17-20 | Leftwich Tennis Center | Memphis, Tennessee First round Thursday, April 17 Match 1: nr. 8 UTSA 4, no. 9 UAB 3 Match 2: nr. 4 Tulsa 4, no. 13 Temple 0 Match 3: nr. 5 Wichita State 4, no. 12 East Carolina 1 Match 4: No. 7 Tulane 4, no. 10 Noord -Texas 2 Match 5: No. 6 Memphis 4, no. 11 South Florida 3 Quarterfinals | Friday, April 18 Match 6: No. 1 Florida Atlantic 4, no. 8 UTSA 0 Match 7: No. 4 Tulsa 4, no. 5 Wichita State 3 Match 8: No. 2 Rice 4, no. 7 Tulane 2 Match 9: No. 6 Memphis 4, no. 3 Charlotte 2 Semi -finals Saturday, April 19 Match 10: No. 4 Tulsa 4, no. 1 Florida Atlantic 2 2 Match 11: No. 6 Memphis 4, No. 2 Rice 2 End | Sunday April 20 | ESPN+ No. 6 Memphis (9-13) versus no. 4 Tulsa (19-7) 2 p.m. always central

