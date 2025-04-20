



There has been a lot of discussion about which quarterback the one will be committed to the recruitment class of Michigan Wolverines 2026. On3s Steve Wiltfong recently made a prediction for the Michigan Wolverines to land Ohio three-star Nathan Bernhard, but things seem to change. Now, Wiltfong has thrown a prediction For Michigan to land the use of Top-100 overall player, 2026 four-star Quarterback Brady Smigiel. He supported a reliability level of 40 percent behind his choice, which indicates some uncertainty, but also an optimism that Michigan can close. Smigiel was in the city this weekend for the Michigan Spring Game, and his father, Joe, had good things Tell Wiltfong ($) about the trip. The journey had been great, Mr. Smigiel said. We have been everywhere in the country and Michigan stands out with everyone in the country. The combination of academics and athletics is unparalleled. Brady is a priority and they made that clear. Smigiel is considered a top 10 player in his position in the class. On 6-foot-5 and 205 pounds, the inhabitant of California completed around 65 percent of its passes for 3,521 yards, 49 touchdowns and only three interceptions as a junior in 2024. Other teams in the race for Smigiel are UCLA, Washington and South Carolina. In the meantime, it is unclear what other schools Bernhard is considering strong, but as a resident of Ohio it is difficult to reject an offer from the Buckeyes if there ever comes. It seems that the Wolverines both have enough to take one of them. Michigan will most likely only take one quarterback in this class, so it's really a race to see which quarterback the trigger pulls and first connects. This is a fascinating development, so stay locked up with Maize N Brew for more updates as Michigan Inch closer when getting his quarterback for the 2026 class.

