



Cary, NC Meeting for the third time this season, no. 2 sowed domestic tennis by North Carolina came large and in a dominant way to beat no. 4 Seed Virginia, 4-0 on the ACC Women's Championship 2025 by Cary Tennis Park on Sunday afternoon. Meeting for the third time this season, no. 2 sowed domestic tennis by North Carolina came large and in a dominant way to beat no. 4 Seed Virginia, 4-0 on the ACC Women's Championship 2025 by Cary Tennis Park on Sunday afternoon. Earlier this season, the Cavaliers defeated the Tar Heels twice in a few 4-3 decisions in January and February. It was another story on Sunday in Cary. The Tar Heels bring their 13th ACC championship back to Chapel Hill and do this for the second consecutive season. “We just spoke about us the entire tournament. Take it over us, don't make it about them, don't make it about the things we can't control,” said head coach Brian Kalbas . “In the end the message was only to compete. I just tried to make a statement that it is about us and see how far we got.” The Tar Heels continue to ride their winning series with eight consecutive victories and have won 16 of their last 17 games. In general, Carolina is 23-4. Pair Reese brantmeier And Alanis Hamilton Came at number 1 against the top belt duo of UVA with a fast 6-1 win. The number 1 duo for Carolina is now 21-2 this season. In a back and forth affair at No. 3, Tatum Evans And Theadora Rabman Pulled away to achieve a 6-3 victory and achieve the double point for UNC. Carolina remains dangerous in Doubles and this season has conquered the double point in 25 of the 26 games. Carson Tanguilig On No. 5 rolled to get the Tar Heels in Singles and to achieve a fast 6-0, 6-2 victory with sights that come after a trophy. About at No. 6, Claire Hill Was quickly and furious to take her game in a 6-2, 6-0 win. With the energy bags, all the sights changed at number 1, where Brantmeier was stuck to achieve a 6-2, 6-1 victory and achieve a 4-0 Sweep from Virginia for the 13th ACC title of Carolina. Final score: #8 North Carolina 4, #7 Virginia 0

Saturday April 20, 2025

Cary Tennis Park 2025 ACC Championship final

Cary, NC Match Results

#8 North Carolina 4, #7 Virginia 0 Double #9 Reese brantmeier / Alanis Hamilton (UNC) Def. #1 Elaine Chervinsky/Melody Collard (UvA) 6-1 #13 Susanna Maltby / Carson Tanguilig (UNC) vs. #51 Martina Genis Salas/Annabelle Xu (UvA) 5-6 (Unfrequent) #73 Tatum Evans / Theadora Rabman (UNC) Def.Margaret Navarro/Sara Ziodato (UvA) 6-3 Order of Finishing: 1, 3 Singles #5 Reese brantmeier (UNC) Def.#20. Sara Ziodato (UvA) 6-2, 6-1 #50 Tatum Evans (UNC) vs. #33 Elaine Chervinsky (UvA) 5-7, 1-0 (unfinished) #21 Theadora Rabman (UNC) vs. #35 Annabelle Xu (UvA) 4-6, 1-2 (unfinished) Alanis Hamilton (UNC) vs. Martina Genis Salas (UvA) 5-7, 2-0 (unfinished) #44 Carson Tanguilig (UNC) Def. Isabelle Lacy (UvA) 6-0, 6-2 Claire Hill (UNC) Def. Melody Collard (grapes) 6-2, 6-0 Order of finishing: 5, 6, 1 Time of Match: 2:00

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://goheels.com/news/2025/4/20/womens-tennis-wins-second-straight-acc-title The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos