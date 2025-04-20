Pannek puts the US past fighting against the Czech Republic

A huge effort from the Czech Republic pushed Team USA to the extreme in the first semifinal on Saturday in Ceske Budejovice. But the Americans survived the fear and canceled the opening goal of Tereza Plosova with efforts by Laila Edwards and Kelly Pannek to break home hearts at the 2025 IIHF Women World Championship.

“It hurts for the girls,” said the head coach Carla Macleod of the Czech Republic. “We played an incredible game. We were not brought back, we were very physically in our own zone and we kept ourselves in the game.

“That way it is a heart -way, but it is another step in our journey to try to reach the level that we know we want to be. Today we showed ourselves that we can get there.”

But if the final result was expected, the game was anything but routine. The Czech Republic fought like lion ribbons, floating and Harryden the Americans at every turn. A huge defensive effort, with total buy-in from each player, was supplemented with courage on the counterattack to form a huge test for the US. After having lost 1-7 and 1-9 in the semi-final of the world championship, the Czechs played here with an empty net looking for a draw.

And the American head coach John Wroblewski was impressed by what he saw from both teams. “I just thought it was a great show of the Czech players,” he said. “Every loose puck meant the world to them, every blocked shot meant everything for them. I got just as much respect for the ways in which the Czechs played and with that I have so much respect for the way our team got the victory. That was a really difficult game to play.”

Another capacity mix in Arena Ceske Budejovice greeted the teams with a kettle of noise at the start of the semi -final of the Czech Republic against the US. They traveled from all over the country – from Opava on the Polish border to Pardubice in the heart of the country. All eyes were focused on South Bohemia.

If the lake of hope than the expectation against an American team that never lost a semi -final of the world championship, it would be difficult to find a Czech fan who did not believe in a modern miracle on ice.

The Americans have of course been here before. Games with high deployment are in the DNA of a team that expects the highest standards. But with the crowd crazy for every blocked shot and every approval greeted with the enthusiasm of a goal, there were signs that the US was restless in the first period.

In the beginning, the first important attacking excursion of the host country saw that Cayla Barnes reacted angry Adela Sapovalilova after the first significant Czech trip. Then the Czech Republic got the first Power Play of the game when Hayley Scamurra was to hold. The PP came to little, but it was a reminder that a fired Czech team was not to come up with the figures.

Goalie Klara Peslarova was predictably busy by the American attack, making 13 rescues in the first period and standing firm when Hilary Knight and Edwards threatened during the Power Play.

And the Czech keeper took the compliments of the American goal scorer Pannek. “She played phenomenally,” said Pannek. “In this tournament, great goal congregation is a bit expected. She was absolutely huge for their team, and I think their team was collecting around it. It makes it frustrating immediately if you get a great appearance and great opportunities and the back of the net might not find the game as early, as we would like.

In the meantime, the home heroes created their own opportunities. Michaela Pejzlova saw a shot on Padded away after a two-to-two Rush, Kristyna Kaltounkova had a big chance for the front after Sapovalilova took the puck from Scamurra.

And in the 16th minute the sound reached a new level when the Czech Republic took a sensational lead. The perseverance of Klara Hymlarova received the puck from Savannah Harmon behind the American Net. At the front, Plosova took an age to give it under control and the chance seemed to have disappeared – until she found the perfect finish when the desperate slide of Lacey Eden arrived too late to make the block.

'[Hymlarova] Did a very good pre -check and then she passed me, “said the goal scorer. “I just shot on the net and it went inside. That was incredible.”

That was only the second time that the Czechs had ever led the US in the World Championship game. The previous occasion only lasted 3:05 in a loss of 2-6 in 2023; This lead was held until halfway through the second period.

There was no panic in the American game despite finding out. The pressure built up on the Czech network and the energetic, physical play of the home team always ran the risk of giving the US a Power Play a chance.

And when that pp arrived in the 29th minute, the Americans got the draw. The wonderful snip of Edwards of the left spot suppressed the decibel in the arena to the point that the cheers of the American bank was clearly audible around the building.

Instead of talking about the goal, Edwards preferred to talk in the first place about drawing the penalty. “We had a good power play, but before, Abbey [Murphy] Did it do well to move her feet to draw that penalty, “she said.” These are small plays that I think will not get enough credit. Then we buzz about the Power Play, and I have something like: “I have to photograph this.” And then it goes in.

The goal is said to have emptied many teams, but the Czechs came through that character test. Eden denied a huge place saving from Peslarova and brought the crowd new life. And there was more encouragement for the host when a three-in-two rush saw that Tereza Vanisova brought it to the lock where Frankel remained Groot to thwart Denisa Krizova up close.

But the dream began to fade. In the third period, the Czechs struggled to maintain their earlier pace and physicality. The margins were tight, but where players went into blocks and sprint after pucks, there was now a delay from a fraction of a second.

Moed, tired bodies … And a tired clearance in the 49th minute opened the door for the Americans. Eden benefited and sent Pannek behind the just before her wrapper came back for the Minnesota to claim her fourth – and most important – goal of the championship.

“We knew that if we could get pucks on the net and make chaos, [it would be good]”Said Pannek.” I usually don't try many casing, but I felt that I saw the goalkeeper a bit on the strong side a bit, and I tried to get the puck in it. Then the puck was there again and I gave it a good second attempt and it had a good bouncing and entered. “

The Czech Republic was still not completely ready. Katerina Mrazova generated another fear when she avoided Haley Winn to test Frankel again.

But in the meantime it was a case of individual opportunism instead of considering as a counterattack. The Czechs never gave up, but the Americans could close the game and continue to another Gold-Medal game. The home team will return to bronze again tomorrow.