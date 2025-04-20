



Jason Gillespie (Reuters -Photo) New Delhi: Former Pakistan Red-Ball coach Jason Gillespie has taken a direct shot at the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), revealing that he is still waiting to be paid at work he did during his short term of office.

In a candid interview with Pakpassion, the Australian big, yes, said without going into detail. I am still waiting for a reimbursement of the work that has been done. He added, that was a bit disappointing, but hopefully it can be sorted later instead of sorting later.

Gillespies Stint with Pakistan came abruptly after he resigned as a Red-Ball Coach prior to the coming in South Africa.

According to reports, the PCB Gillespie has set aside in important team decisions, including Squad Selection, despite the fact that he had an important coaching role that was only a month earlier. Survey Should the PCB prioritize paying on time of former coaches such as Jason Gillespie? One of the biggest frustrations of Gillespies was reportedly the decision of the board not to extend the contract of powerful coach Tim Nielsen, a figure of Gillespie trusted.

Instead, Shahid Aslam was added to the supporting staff on the recommendation of Interim-White-Ball Coach AAQIB Javed-a movement that did not sit well with Gillespie. Bombay Sport Exchange Episode 3: Kane Williamson Exclusive on NextGen Cricketers to watch out for The former Australian Pacer adds, the former Australian Pacer reportedly noticed ignored by some PCB officials, with calls that remained unanswered for weeks. This, despite the fact that Gillespie signs up to coach the Pakistans White-Ball team during their historical ODI series victory in Australia-Hun first in 22 years.

The PCB had once praised GilleSpies appointment as a turning point, but his departure and claims of unpaid contribution now sketch a much more chaotic picture behind the scenes.

