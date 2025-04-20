Large Runs, Takeaway Restaurants Mark Oregon playing Second Spring Scrimmage





Eugene Big Runs and a few take -away restaurants marked Oregons Second Spring Scrimmage. The attack, which produced explosive plays through the air a week ago, had several long runs and the defense had interceived a few on Saturday at Autzen Stadium, according to Oregon coach Dan Lanning. Some really good competitive periods around. Absolutely fun for our group. I certainly see improvement in all phases across the board, Lanning said. We have had some explosive runs today. Had some mistakes in protection, had some positive points. There was a good ebb and flow during the exercise, which also finished a competitive series of two minutes. In general a good day. Details of the scrimmage, which was closed to the media, are scarce. Lanning said he saw the growth and progress of the quarterbacks, but with few details. I see our coaches say, okay, there is something that we have to challenge ourselves to give these guys a little more because they handle it well. They can process it, Lanning said. Early in the spring, defensive coordinator Tosh Lupoi said that they deliberately get back the volume of the plays at that time due to the lack of recurring experience. With 11 practices complete and four to go, including the spring match next Saturday, Lanning said that the defense has installed the majority of his playbook on this point for the low season. They use that well, Lanning said. If they have been proven that they cannot handle it, then that is when you really make it a backup. We were probably a little slower with our process as far as it installed, but we currently have almost everything. Oregon Ducks Football 2024 Seasonal schedule, Scores

