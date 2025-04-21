Carlos Alcaraz is stunned by Holger Rune in the open final of Barcelona, ​​while Alexander Zverev wins in Munich | Tennis news

Holger Rune spoiled the party in the final of the Barcelona opened by beautiful home favorite Carlos Alcaraz 7-6 (8-6) 6-2.

Rune broke his 13-match losing streak against top-five players to claim his first title since he won in Munich in Munich in 2023.

The DANE gathered from a break shortage in the opener and converted his fourth set point. He then clearly rose in the second to deny Alcaraz, who took a medical time-out, a way back inside.

“It means the world, it was such a great match,” said Rune. “In the beginning I was a bit stressed, because Carlos clearly plays a lot of tennis. I had to breathe a lot and find my rhythm. After he broke me, I got more in the game and played my tennis. The first set was a big battle, it was super important to win and get the momentum. I am so proud of myself.”

Alcaraz started strong and broke in the fifth game, but colleague 21-year-old Rune immediately hit back and from there was the better player, finally his fifth set point in the Tie-Break.

Alcaraz exerted pressure early in the second set, but Rune resisted it, and it became clear that everything was not good with the Spaniard when he left the court for a medical time-out.

His last chance came and went with two breaking points in the sixth game before Rune celebrated his fifth ATP tour title.

Rune revealed that he thought back to the defeat of Alcaraz by Novak Djokovic in the Olympic final last summer when he was looking for a winning strategy.

“When I was broken in the first set, I thought to myself that I didn't have to hit every shot,” said Rune. “So me [asked] I myself: “What did Novak did when he hit him?” I played it in my mind, the Olympic final, and tried to play that style, to make many balls. I am very happy with how I was composed when it mattered, and I was really brave. “

“Congratulations for a great week,” said Alcaraz. “Comes from Monte Carlo where you had to retire and come here to Barcelona … with great tennis. For the people to enjoy … I appreciate that. We see each other since 12 years old. Time is flying. I am happy to see ourselves in this position. How far we have come together. Congratulations and keep going.”

Zverev wins the third title of Munich

Alexander Zverev Fourth his birthday with a comfortable victory over American Ben Shelton in the open final of Munich to claim a record-similar third title.

The 28-year-old German crowd favorite delivered a composed display to overcome the second seed Shelton 6-2 6-4, safeguarding his 24th career tour title and his first triumph of the season. He previously won the Clay-Court Tournament in 2017 and '18.

“It's extremely special, I always love winning tournaments in Germany,” said Zverev, who now has matched colleague -German Philipp Kohlschreiber's record of three titles in Munich. “It is definitely a great birthday present, let's put it that way.”

Supported by strong home support, the top seed dominated the 22-year-old Shelton and broke early to take control. He comfortably claimed the first set 6-2 and opened the second with another break to keep the momentum.

“I definitely knew that today I had to play my best tennis, I played extremely well this week,” said Zverev.

“The circumstances fit it extremely well, it is very hot and very fast. They also fit with me, to be honest. I have enjoyed my birthday so far.”

With Zverev who wins at home in Munich, Alcaraz will fall back to third place in the world ranking behind the German on Monday.

Ostapenko Book Stuttgart last place against Sabalenka

Jelena Ostapenko won the French Open in 2017 famous with a risky brand of grand tennis and unlikely winners





Unsatisfied Deer remains Powered in the Stuttgart Grand Prix final with a 6-4 6-4 victory over colleague Onseed player Ekaterina Alexandrova.

The 27-year-old will meet the world No. 1 Aryna SabalenkaIt was made to work hard for a 7-5 6-4 victory over Jasmine Paolini in Italy to reach her fourth final in five years.

A finalist in Qatar this year, Ostapenko continued the pressure and drove to victory after an early break in the second set.

“I don't know, but I feel great to play here,” said Ostapenko. “Pumped like that. Those kinds of competitions, those who win three sets, give you confidence,” she said.

“I put in a lot of balls. I am very happy with myself.”

Sabalenka said about Ostapenko: “She now plays great tennis and it doesn't matter what happened in the past, I'm going outside tomorrow and fighting as if it is the first game and I'm going to fight for this beautiful car behind me. I beg you, please, I need this car.”

Svitolina Wins Rouen Open

Elina Svitolina Won her 18th career title and only since May 2023, after beating Olga Danilovic in the final of the WTA 250 Rouen open in France – without dropping a set all week.

The Ukrainian top seed dropped her serve in the opening match of the game and after she fought back to 3-3, he broke the Danilovic Servee in the tenth game to take the set.

Her Serbian opponent, three sown, broke again in the first match of the second set, only for Svitolina to get back on conditions immediately and it went to a tie-break.

Danilovic had two set points on 6-4 and 6-5, but was also unable to convert and Svitolina finally closed a 6-4 7-6 (10-8) victory at her third match point.

