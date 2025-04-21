US wins world championship for women's hockey in Thriller about Canada





Ceske Budejovice, the Czech Republic The rivalry between the US and Canada in women's hockey added an exciting chapter on the Women'sworld Championship on Sunday. Tessa Janecke scored an overtime goal in the Gold-Medal competition to raise Team USA to a 4-3 victory over Canada in the final of the 2025 championship to bring the trophy back to the United States. With less than three minutes in the first period of overtime, Janecke came to the Puck for keeper Ann-Renee Desbiens to score from close by and throw her stick in the air in the celebration. “I saw a turnover and went to the net, hoping to put it in,” Janecke told TSN. “There is nothing like it … it was just so much fun.” The rivals have confronted with gold at 23 of 24 world championships, including last year's Gold-Medal competition, which Canada won 6-5 in the extension, together with meeting in six of the seven Olympic final. It was the 11th title for the US in more detail in Canada's Hul or 13. Team USA, won sweet revenge for their loss last year when they organized the tournament, and in the Arena Ceske Budejovice they laid down a marker for next year's Olympic Games. < util-module-path="elements/cta" class="spacer-large"/> “Just show how strong we are as a group and how much we can persist through everything. I would not want to do it with another group,” Janecke added. After a scoreless first period, the second four goals in the room of two minutes and 16 seconds saw the US a 2-0 lead with goals quickly after each other by Caroline Harvey and Abbey Murphy before Canada attracted level. Harvey celebrated the opening goal by simulating with a phone against her ear, after she seemed to lose a mobile phone on the ice during the quarterfinals victory from her side of Germany. Danielle Serdachny shot through the traffic to withdraw one and Jennifer Gardiner scored her sixth goal of her first world championships, but Shortly thereafter Canada could not benefit from two power games. However, the US got the best out of a Power Play early in the third period and played with a 5-on-3 advantage that they went in front again via Taylor Heise. Canada recovered from the loser, killed another penalty and Sarah Vulard hit a loose puck to make it right with less than six minutes and eventually sent the game to sudden death overtime. The US lost the first choice of goalkeeper Aerin Frankel to injury in the third period, but Gwyneth Philips made a number of vital rescues in the extension before Janecke found the winner of the Heise's Pass in what was the longest game that was the history of the Women. “That was a great pass from Heise, so that was great,” said Janecke. Earlier, Finland won their 15th bronze medal in the competition with a 4-3 overtime victory over the Czech Republic after the hosts had led 2-0 at the end of the first period. The tournament was a roaring success in the Czech Republic, with a total presence of 122,331 at the top of the previous highest of 119,231 in Winnipeg, Canada, in 2007.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.usatoday.com/story/sports/olympics/2025/04/20/usa-canada-womens-hockey-world-championship-final/83186834007/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos