Brian Kelly comments on a few LSU -Football Transfer -Outs to keep an eye on
Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers continue to work due to a critical outdoor season in Baton Rouge with Spring Camp now in the rearview mirror.
After an important piece for the new schedule, the Bayou Bengals begin to make their pass with the summer training for the program.
One position group continues to attack the rest attacking after 15-plus days of exercise: the wide reception room.
Brown by recurring pieces of Chris Hilton, Aaron Anderson, Zavion Thomas and Kyle Parker, among other things, it is a talented receiving corps for Garrett Nussmeier.
But the coaching staff went outside and added a trio of Wideouts via the NCAA transfer portal during the winter window to reinforce the room.
Nic Anderson [Oklahoma]Barion Brown [Kentucky] and Hilll text [Florida State] Have found their way to Baton Rouge to add to the talented Wideout room.
Kelly commented on a few recipients who continue to look for a role of this season out of season.
Nic Anderson: Oklahoma
Oklahoma Transfer Nic Anderson is ready to play a major role for the Tigers in 2025 after the program had brought in his services.
“I think he was a bit delayed by an injury that was hanging. We just wanted to be patient with him,” said Kelly during the spring camp. Nic is a smart boy. He knows his body. He is not a man you have to push and say, 'Hey, you know, go out. '
“When he is ready, he will compete. I think he just has a maturity about him that you don't have to worry about and if he has become healthy, you can see the kind of presence he has.”
Anderson's physical characteristics protrude the most when they are on the field. The 6-foot-4, 210-ponder has the tools to shine with the Tigers, and with Garrett Nussmeier ready to use it as a vertical threat, it is a promising piece for the reception room.
“He is big, he is physical, he is athletic. I am enthusiastic about him,” said Kelly. “I think he will be a man who will win some important one-on-one matchups for us with his physicality.
“In particular, some of those one-on-one-third-down matchups you need. So it's nice to see him grow in shape when we come here late in the spring training.”
Hill's text: Florida State
Florida State Transfer Destyn Hill has so far had a unique path, but the talent is not to be denied and even comes from an injury.
“I think we are first of all aware. Coach Wilson was well aware of him in terms of what he achieved at Edna Karr. I remember that I remember that I was coming in and we really didn't have enough time to get into the recruitment process,” Kelly said last month.
“We were a bit late with him. This was always something that I felt like he was interested in transferring, we would be receptive. So that could flourish. We had a lot of success with the players of Brice Brown from Edna Karr.
“Adding another quality player to that position that comes from the state of Louisiana, who did not seem to be difficult for me to resolve. Now, because it relates to the depth in the room, I think it is important to understand that each of them brings something else to the table.
“He has a good size and he has physicality. I think he should continue to use it while he continues to learn the attack. As soon as he feels comfortable in the attacking structure, he has the skills to be a very productive SEC player. But he is physical, can help us in that perspective. Again, another man who thinks it is better.”
Hill has received a majority of his Spring Camp Run with the Second Team Broad Recorders alongside Brown and Kyle Parker, but it is clear that the program is intrigued about what he can offer the Tigers ahead.
LSU will now shift the focus to summer training in June with all eyes on the program in Baton Rouge prior to a crucial season 2025.
