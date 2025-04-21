Canada shoots Finland 8-1 to face the US in another ladies ice hockey worlds final

Ceske Budejovice, Czech Republic (AP) Canada has destroyed Finland 8-1 at the Women Ice Hockey World Championship on Saturday and has set up a final against the arch rival the United States.

The Canadians scored four goals in the wingspan of 1:58. Daryl Watts scored twice, Claire Thompson had a goal and two assists, captain Marie-Philip Poulin, Sarah Nurse and Danielle Serdachny each registered a goal and an assist, and there also scored Ambrose and Emily Clark. Goalie Ann-Renee Desbiens stopped 19 Schoten.

With her two points, Poulin Hayley Wickenheiser surpassed to become the most productive Canadian with 88 points in the history of women's worlds.

It is not really sunk, the attacker said.

I would not be here without my teammates on the way. I was part of this team at the age of 18 with all my idols Wickenheiser, Ouellette, there is many of my heroes, added the 34-year-old Poulin. That's why I'm here, they let me love the game even more. And my teammates again today. I love the game, it's so fun and I feel happy to play and wear this sweater.

Poulin leads the score table at the tournament with 11 points of four goals and seven assists.

Canada and the US will meet in the final For the 23rd time in 24 worlds. Canada has won 13 times and the US, which never missed one last, 10 times.

The Finns actually first scored in the semi -final and benefit from a defensive error for a goal from Michelle Karvinen after just 46 seconds.

Canada yields 1:42 later through Ambrose and no longer allowed a drama.

Earlier, Kelly Pannek scored to collect the United States along the Czech Republic 2-1 in their semi-final.

With the victory, the Americans improved to 6-0 against the Czechs of all time in the worlds and 3-0 in semi-final.

Laila Edwards also scored for the US and Captain Hilary Knight registered an assist to increase her record in the worlds to 52. The American goalkeeper Aerin Frankel made 10 saves.

I am proud of how this team fought tonight, said the American coach John Wroblewski. Pucks did not bounce on our way early, but we dug in and pulled it out.

Pannek has earned at least one point in every American game and leads the team with four goals.

Pannek skated around the net and her backhandschot was saved by Czech goalkeeper Klra Peslarov, but she scored the winner on a rebound 8:26 in the last period.

In the second period in which the Americans pushed hard for an equalizer, in which the Czechs 17-2 and 45-11 generally surpassed, Edwards got it 8:56 and wrist a shot in the roof of the net from the left circle on a power play.

Tereze Plosov scored for the Czechs, who will play the Bronze Medal match against Finland for the fourth consecutive tournament.

The Czechs surprised the hot favorite and took over a lead with 4:32 in the opening period to the joy of the sold -out crowd of almost 6,000. Klra Hymlov grabbed the puck behind the goal and fed Plosov, who shot over Frankel's shoulder.

___

AP Ladies Hockey: https://apnews.com/hub/womenshockey