



Cary, NC No. 8 Stanford Mens Tennis won the ACC championship in the first season in the conference and defeated No. 6 Virginia, 4-2, in Cary Tennis Park. The cardinal improves this season to 22-5 and fits with most victories since 2018, while Max Basing, who took all three games in the tournament for the Cardinal, was proclaimed the ACC championships most valuable player. The cardinal came from behind for the second game, when Virginia, the number 5 seed, earned the double point. Stanford split the matches on courts one and two and set up the decisive match in court three. Nico Godsick and Hudson Rivera achieved a top 30 victory on number 1 double, 6-3, but the Cavaliers won three on the field to take the early lead. Stanford placed himself in a position to win early and took four first sets. The first Cardina point came to number 1 singles, because Samir Banerjee the number 6 player in the country standard, 3-6, 5-3 def. Defeated to bind the competition. Shortly thereafter, Alex Razeghi gave the Cardinal a lead that would not give up, with a 6-1, 7-6 (3) victory over Court Five. The victories were respectively the 13th and 15th of the year for Banerjee and Razeghi. Henry von der Schulenburg placed his team-leading 19th victory of the season, and 15th in double piece, with a 6-3, 6-3 victory over the court four, but Virginia withdrew a point to the court two to make it 3-2. Basis achieved his third consecutive match at the ACC tournament and booked a 7-5, 6-2 victory in the court three to secure the ACC title. Basing achieved his 16th victory of the season and the 13th in double game, binding him with Tom Fawcett for the 27th on Stanford's all time Duals Wins List with 53. The championship is the first for Stanford since winning the PAC-12 regular seasonal title in 2024. The program joins women's gymnastics as ACC-Champions during the academic year of 2024-25. Stanford is able to organize several rounds of the NCAA tournament and it will learn his late season during the NCAA selection show on Monday 28 April at 2 p.m. PT. No. 8 Stanford 4, no. 6 Virginia 2 Double

1. Nico Godsick/Rivera (Stan) d. No. 30 Dahlberg/Dietrich (UvA), 6-3

2. No. 23 Hopper/Rice (UvA) d. Kang/von der Schulenburg (Stan), 6-3

3. Horovitz/Jodar (UvA) d. No. 53 Banerjee/Razeghi (Stan), 6-4

Order of finishing: 1, 2, 3 Singles

1. No. 9 Samir Bamerjee (Stan) d. No. 6 Rafael Jodar (UvA), 3-6, 5-3 def.

2. No. 26 Dylan Dietrich (UvA) d. Kyle Kang (Stan), 7-6 (2), 6-2

3. No. 95 Max Basing (Stan) d. Keegan Rice (UvA), 7-5, 6-2

4. No. 71 Henry von der Schulenburg (Stan) d. James Hopper (UvA), 6-3, 6-3

5. Alex Razeghi (Stan) D. Jangjun Kim (UvA), 6-1, 7-6 (3)

6. Hudson Rivera (Stan) vs. Mans Dahlberg (UvA), 6-0, 4-6, 2-2 UF

Order of finishing: 1, 5, 4, 2, 3

