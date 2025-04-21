Sports
For us, Canada falls in World Hockey World Championship – Team Canada
AP Photo/Petr David Josek
Meeting for the fifth consecutive year in the Gold Medal Game at the IIHF Women's World Championship, the United States came at the top against Canada in another instant classic and won 4-3 in the extension.
Tessa Janecke scored with two minutes and 53 seconds in the first overtime period after a Canadian turnover led to a two-on-one for the States. Janecke buried the game winner of an assist from Taylor Heise who, in the end of the end of Canada, made a failed line change in sales in sales in sales.
De Win Avenges last year the final in Utica, NY when the US lost 6-5 from Canada in the extension. Sunday's final was another example of how evenly corresponded to the two rivals: in the four most recent tournament matches between the two countries, all have been decided by one goal.
The US had beaten Canada 2-1 in the group phase to grab the #1 seed in the Ronde Robin after ending with a 4-0 record. Despite the only loss, Canada flew through the first two rounds with a 9-0 win over Japan and 8-1 victory over the final bronze medal winners, Finland.
Read: Canada routes Finland in semi -final, progress to gold medal match with us
In the meantime, the United States survived a tough test against the Czech Republic and won 2-1 to continue to the final. This has set up the fifth consecutive gold medal with the two.
After a scoreless first period from both sides, about eight minutes passed in the second before the US scored two goals within 29 seconds after playing time. First it was Caroline Harvey who resulted in a goal of a turnover in the neutral zone. Because the goal was still announced about the PA system, Abbey Murphy yielded a rebound after Ann-Rene Dansbiens did not secure loose puck to make the States 2-0.
Canada wasted little time to come back in the game. Danielle Serdachny scored on a wobbly blow on the 11: 52 point, giving us fans flashback from her game-winning goal from 2024. Less than a minute later, Jennifer Gardner found himself wide open and buried the equalizer of a big pass by Marie Philip-Poulin.
The competition remained until the third period with neither parties who admit, until Laura Stacey from Canada collided with the American goalkeeper Aerin Frankel. Frankel did not return after the piece and Gwyneth Phillips finished the game in the net.
The piece was subject to a long review and resulted in a charging penalty, giving the US a 5-on-3 power play, because the Sarah nurse of Canada was already in the box. Taylor Heise benefited from the Power Play with an upper corner of the corner to lead the US.
The Americans held the lead for almost nine minutes of playing time before Canada reacted again. Sarah Fillier found the puck in a clambering for the American net to bind the game 3-3.
Canada surpasses the US 38-23 in regulations, but could not break the draw in the last minutes.
They continued to put the US busy over time, but backup Gwyneth Phillips played excellent in replacing Frankel for the US
The match looked like it was on its way to an extra period of overtime, before a bad Canadian line change resulted in a turnover of Jocelyn Laroque, which led to the winner of Janecke's tournament.
It is the 11th time that the US has won gold in the worlds of the ladies. The silver of Canada is their 11th.
Marie-Philip Poulin was named Tournament MVP. She led the tournament with 12 points and also became the leader of the career points of Canada of all time.
In the bronze medal match, Finland came back from a 3-1 deficit to beat host the Czech Republic with 4-3 in the extension.
