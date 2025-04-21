Sports
Nebraska Football defensive line all about energy
Riley van Poppel praised his new position coach, Terry Bradden, during the availability of Nebraska Footballa Media in Tuesday. Something he always tells us, energy is contagious, said Van Poppel.
If Van Poppel is an example, Bradden is right. Van Poppel answered questions with energy and positivity. The Redshirt second -year defensive Tackle said a lot during his 12 minutes on stage.
Bradden lit the room, he puts a smile on your face, and then he prepares you to go, whether it is in the film room, and it is a meeting, or on the field, Van Poppel said.
Van Poppel's attitude during the interview was reminiscent of Ty Robinsons, at least for me. It would not surprise me if, like Robinson, he chose a single-figure jersey song in his Husker career at a certain moment. That is only me. Van Poppel Jersey 44 is wearing Poppel.
He is among those who want to replace Robinson, Nash Hutmacher and Jimari Butler in the front for defense. Robinson and Hutmacher completed their suitability last season. Butler transferred to LSU. As a result, there are question marks. In our room, however, we do not really concentrate on the outdoor noise, said Van Poppel, who last season Redschirt after playing in 11 games as a first -year student.
People can say what they want to us, they can doubt us, they can praise us. But wouldn't it be influenced what we do. Yes, we lost three starters, we lost three boys who produced a lot. But at the end of the day every team loses people, I think.
In addition to Van Poppel, those who return in the front are second -year Keona Davis, Junior Cameron Lenhardt and Senior Elia Jeudy. Numerous others are involved in the defense line competition, including transfers Williams Nwaneri, Jaylen George and Gabe Moore.
I think the continuous development of our line of defense has been a good, defensive coordinator Said John ButlerWith reference to the positives in the spring. It is a work in progress. I think there are some boys who have solved themselves as probably front-line players. But I think we have songs that we are trying to stack, so to speak.
He didn't say who they are. I do my best to select anyone, butler said when he was specifically asked about defensive back Andrew Marshall, a transfer from Idaho, later.
That applied to players in every position.
As much as I love them, no one irreplaceable, Van Poppel said about those who are gone. Everyone is different in their own way, and we have a great group that will be back this year. People stand up as leaders. Were new guys who are going well, just learn to play together and come together. It is another room, but I love it.
I have a lot of faith in us. We have depth. We have talent and we have energy. It's fun.
Van Poppel spoke about the influence of his parents. His father Todd, a pitcher, was a pick in the first round in the Major League Baseball design of 1990 and played 11 seasons in the Majors. Riley played baseball, but eventually settled on football. His father always said there is a time when you have to choose one and stick to it. That's what you want to do, Van Poppel said. I chose football.
He is from Argyle, Texas, where everyone says that it is in high school, said Van Poppel.
In baseball he was a first Honkman-Pitcher. He considered himself a really good defensive first baseman. As a Slagman I was a kind of Run-Strikeout species guy, he said.
In addition to his energy, Van Poppel has a sense of humor.
It was fun, he said, I realized in a position where I have to go forward. I want to be a leader. I want to be one of those guys on which the team can count as a person and as a player, that when the lights are the brightest, I can go outside and make a play, put the boys on my back.
But I don't say that selfish. I want the whole team around me.
His energy never decreased during his time on stage.
As a person I can be a leader, as a player, just go outside, which gives everything around me for those guys, Van Poppel said.
Bradden would not expect any less.
