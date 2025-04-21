Looking back on the best first-year students of College Hockey of 2024-25

Various first -year players in NCAA di's hockey have had considerable consequences this season, striking with strong campaigns and promise tones for the future of college hockey. Now that the season is over, let's take a look at some of the best first -year students of this season.

Cole Hutson, D, Boston University

As the leader of all time among defenders for the American national team's development program, the expectations were high for Hutson who came in his first collegial season. The third Hutson who played at BU joined his brother, Quinn, in the line -up of the Terriers and immediately made an impact, scored in his first game on 5 October against Holy Cross.

Hutson closed the season with 48 points and led all NCAA smokies and all defenders. He was the only first-year student and the only defender in the country who took several four-point matches, and as a member of the Gold Medal team of Team USA, he became the first defender to score the World Junior Championship. He led all Boston U. players in Assists (34) and finished second in points, with only his brother, Quinn (50). Hutson led the terriers in points in the NCAA di tournament and ended with 2G-6A-8P in four games.

Hutson's shift and elite skating gave him a lot of highlight-reel games, including this short-side goal in the NCAA Tournament Regional Against Cornell:

I have to get Cole Hutson back except for a sports center after this beauty! ESPNU #Scop10 pic.twitter.com/mrcuqjbmi4 BU Men's Hockey (@Terrierhockey) March 29, 2025

On April 18, Hutson announced that he would return to Boston University For his second season to chase a national championship.

Remarkable prices:

New England Rookie of the Year

New England Top Defenseman Award

Hockey East Rookie of the Year

Hockey East First Team All-Star

Hockey East All-smokie Team

Beanpot MVP

Charlie Cerrato, F, Penn State

Cerrato finished second in points under all NCAA di first-year students, with 15G-27A-42P in 38 games. Cerrato played an important role in turning the Penn State season, after the Nittany Lions started 0-8 in Big Ten Play. He started the second semester with 2G-3A in the first three games of the new year, and continued his hot scoring pace while Penn State placed a 11-3-4 record to make the NCAA tournament.

The second half of Cerrato helped him to be the second highest scoring first-year student in the 13 years of Penn State as a Tue program. His biggest game of the season came in the extension of the NCAA Tournament Regional, when his slick only found that Matt Dimarsico Penn State sent to his first frozen four:

The unprotected Cerrato will be a name to view in June on the NHL design of 2025, but for now he will be a big offensive piece for an increasing Penn State program.

Remarkable awards and prices:

Big at all-smokie team

Big Ten Freshman of the Year finalist

Big at All-Freshman team

Trevor Hoskin, F, Niagara

Before he came to Niagara with Niagara, the resident of Belleville, Ontario, the CJHL MVP was called the best player in the Canadian Junior A with 42 goals and 58 assists in 52 games. He continued his impressive Score Pepo this season, finished third among all first -year students with 39 points and Bond Senior Jay Ahearn for the team leader. Hoskin also placed 13 Multi-Point competitions throughout the season and had two separate seven-game point stripes.

The prospect of Calgary Flames will switch to Merrimack College in the coming season.

Remarkable prices:

All-AHA Second Team

Aha all-smoking team

Aha Rookie of the Year

James Hagens, F, Boston College

In his first-year season, Hagens was seen as a potential first pick in the NHL entry 2025. For two seasons at the American National Development Team, he placed 87 points in 57 games. Hagens joined a charged Boston College selection as a first -year student and he played on the top line with one of the best duos of the nation in Ryan Leonard and Gabe Perreault.

Hagens finished fourth among first -year students in scoring with 37 points and third under Rookies in assists with 26. His biggest moment of the season was a wrapping goal in the dying minutes to lead Boston College about Bentley in the NCAA Tournament Regional Semifinal:

The first-year James Hagens with the game winner for @Bc_mhockey With only 77 seconds to play. Biggest goal of his season (Via @Ncaaice hockey)) pic.twitter.com/J4GCQLFA6O B/r open ice cream (@br_openice) March 28, 2025

The offensive efforts of Hagens made him a unanimous choice for the Hockey East All-smokie team, and although his concept stock took a slight hit in 2024-25, it is still largely projected as a top-five pick in the 2025 NHL Entry Draft in June.

Remarkable prices

Hockey East All-smokie Team (Unanimous)

Cole Eiserman, F, Boston University

The 20th general choice in the NHL entry 2024, Eiserman came from a record-breaking USNTDP career, which first ranked in the program history with 127 goals. His elite target score continued at university level, while he all NCAA Rookies and Boston U. led with 25 goals in 39 games.

The 36 points of Eiserman are bound in fifth place this season in rookies. He also had five multi-goal games, including two hat tricks, first against Vermont and later against no. 6 Providence. He scored four goals in the Frozen Four Run of the Terriers, including a goal in their loss of championship for West -Michigan.

Remarkable prices:

Hockey East All-smokie Team

Michael Hage, F, Michigan

Hage was set up 21st in the NHL design of 2024 by being fourth after being fourth in the USHL in scoring in 2023-24 with 75 points in 54 games. In his first-year season Michigan missed the NCAA tournament for the first time since 2019, but Hage was a bright spot in one up and down season for the Wolverines.

Hage finished second in the team and sixth under all the rookies in scoring with 34 points in 33 games. This season he had points in 22 games and noted eight multi-point performance. His point-per-game pace earned him recognition as the Big first-year student of the year.

Hi @SportscenterYou want to clock this from Michael Hage pic.twitter.com/uyz0zscm9l Michigan Hockey (@umichhockey) February 16, 2025

On March 25, Hage announced that he would do that Return to Michigan for the 2025-26 season.

Remarkable prices:

Big first year of the year

Big at All-Freshman team

Hampton Slukynsky, G, Western Michigan

The first -year season of Slukynsky is about as good as it becomes, so that the Broncos a backstopping of their first frozen four performance and national title in program history. The striking goalkeeper posted a 19-5 record and went for the first place among first-year goalkeepers with a 1.90 GAA, with the record of Western Michigan for the lowest gaa in a season.

The 2023 Los Angeles Kings Draft Pick shone on the Nationale Toneel, saved 101 of 106 shots and placed a .943 SV% in four starts in the NCAA tournament.

Remarkable awards and prices:

NCHC -target defender of the year finalist

NCAA All-Tournament Team

Ajeet Gundarah, G, Sacred Heart

Before the university, Gundarah led his Surrey Eagles to a BCHL championship, earned the highest honor as a BCHL First-Team All-Star and recorded a competition best .931 SV%. He raised his game in Sacred Heart, led all NCAA di first -year goalkeepers in SV% (.936) and Shutouts (3) and Bond Hampton Slukynsky for the management in GAA (1.90). Gundarah's 16 victories have been driven Sacred Heart to 21 victories for the season, it is best in program history.

Remarkable awards and prices: