The revolutionary format of Martin Crowe was a precursor of T20, but had the virtues of the multi-innings game

SAchin Tendulkar cleans up his front leg and drills Tama Carning flat and hard in the long border, the ball bounces just before the rope. He then sends in Canning higher and further across the long border. Just like thatTendulkar hits ten 20 runs two balls.

Twenty Off Two?

Yes, Mr. Rocket-driven scoring was one of the characteristics of Cricket Max, a format conceived by the late Martin CroweWith some help from his brother Jeff. Max rewarded traditional in the V, in a target area called the “Max Zone”, placed at each end, including the sector that covered the long-on and long borders. It was essentially a double scoring zone, which turned four into eight and Zess to 12s. Watch this video from Roger Twose maximizes the zone To handle 43 of just seven balls.

The Max Zone added another strategic dimension to Max Cricket, a regular competition in the New Zealand domestic calendar from 1996 to 2002, with the six provinces that compete for the title. Each match ran three hours, among spotlights, and Cricket Max apparently promoted itself as a Cricket's version of the most important sport in the country, rugby.

The very first cricket Max match was played in February 1996, between a New Zealand side (Max Blacks) and an All-Stars XI. Although the format did not encourage traditionalists – shows visual material from that game such as Dean Jones and Heath Streak that played in shorts – it offered the new -Zeeland public something different.

Each competition consisted of four innings of ten overs. Eight balls were bent each time, which was later reduced to six balls at a time. The format preceded T20 Cricket about eight years.

The Max Zone, marked at the Outfield in Wellington



© Getty Images



The Hong Kong Sixes originated in 1992, four years before Cricket Max, and although it prioritized six hitting, which became the key in T20, it almost did that with exclusion of other aspects of the game and became hit-and-giggle cricket. While Cricket Max wanted to miniaturize with multi-innings cricket and accelerate.

It is reasonable to say that Max was a forerunner of T20 Cricket, especially given the free hit for a no-ball for the foot. The rule of freedom nowadays lives through T20s and even T10 cricket. According to another rule in Cricket Max, a batter would be “Strike Out” if they did not score 20 of their first 25 balls in their first innings, which again was something of a precursor of the “retreating” concept in T20 Cricket.

Max originally also had four stumps on both ends, but as soon as some of the more funky aspects such as they were abolished, it became a serious matter and a serious futuristic format. Crowe even tried to take it worldwide -five Super Max games were played against Touring International parties in New Zealand, although these competitions did not count as internationals in the records.

The last Super Max match between New Zealand and India in December 2002 in Christchurch – the one with tendulkar who the Max Zone Ping – provided the first glimpse of the short format firepower of Brendon McCullum. Promoted to open the batting in the second innings, he cracked 60 of 28 balls with a success rate of almost 215. About five years later he would not destroy 158 On the opening evening of the IPLWith a similar success rate.

After that 2002 game, Cricket Max came to a screaming stop and shortly thereafter T20 Cricket was central worldwide. In February 2005, New -Zeeland could be seen in The very first T20iagainst Australia in Auckland and the following year NZC launched their own domestic T20 tournament.

Cricket Max had a good part of Gimmicks, especially in the early years, but to borrow from the joker in The Dark KnightIt was not a monster; It went just before the curve.

Divarayan Muthu is a sub-editor and ESPNCRICRINFO

