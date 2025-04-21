Holger Rune Verbijsts Carlos Alcaraz to win Barcelona Open Title





Barcelona, ​​Spain-hollower Rune denied a red-hot favorite Carlos Alcaraz a third open trophy from Barcelona when he surprised the Spaniard 7-6 (6), 6-2 in the last Sunday to lift his first title in two years. Alcaraz had won the tournament in 2022 and 2023, but the top seed seemed to struggle with an injury halfway through the game, allowing Rune to take advantage and win his first trophy since the Bavarian Open in April 2023. But the title was well deserved for Rune, who had also defeated second seed Casper Ruud in the quarterfinals, while Alcaraz fell in third place in the ATP ranking list, under Alexander Zverev, who won the Munich Open earlier on Sunday. “It means the world, it was such a great match. In the beginning I was a bit stressed because Carlos clearly played big tennis and I had to breathe a lot and find my rhythm,” said Rune. Holger Rune hoists the open trophy of Barcelona after beating Carlos Alcaraz in the final for his first title in two years. EPA/Enric Fontcuberta Alcaraz was out of the blocks early in the opening set and set up a show with his powerful baseline-back and occasional drop-shot that Rune had scrambled when the Spaniard broke to rise 3-2. But in a few minutes, Rune immediately broke back to even the set before he went up 4-3 to numb the fans who looked at the oldest tennis club in Spain. Alcaraz then noticed that he served twice in the set before forced a tiebreak. Editor's Picks Alcaraz saved two more set points in the tiebreak when Rune started dictating points again and the Dane finally turned his fifth set point when the return of the top seeds went long. “When he broke me, I think I got into the game more and I played more of my tennis. It was a big battle in the first set,” Rune said. “I know what it feels like to lose this kind of first set, it was super important to win and win the momentum. So I am so proud of myself.” Alcaraz took a 2-1 lead in the second set before taking a medical time-out to tackle what seemed to be a problem with a thigh muscle or groin. He did not do better on his return when Rune raised his game. The Dane was very effective on the net and won 12 points, while the unchanged error of Alcaraz began to climb when the home fans moaned when Rune took a 5-2 lead. Rune eventually served to love when Alcaraz's return reached the net to the championship, giving Rune the title. The Dane then revealed that he had made notes of how Novak Djokovic Alcaraz beat in the Olympic final in Roland Garros. “I thought to myself:” Ok, let's try to play that kind of style, “let him play a lot of balls,” said Rune. “I am very happy with how I kept existing when it really mattered. I was also very brave when it mattered.”

