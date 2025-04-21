Sports
US wins ladies ice hockey world championship final 4-3 in OT against Canada – National
The United States received the gold medal from Canada at the Women's World Hockey Championship with a 4-3 overtime victory in the final of Sunday.
Tessa Janecke scored the winner of the overtime when the US claimed its second world title in three years after beating host Canada in the 2023 final in Brampton, Ont.
The Americans earned an 11th gold medal behind Canada with 13.
It was the 10th final between Canada and the US that went to extension or a shootout. They are 5-5 in those games.
The rivalry for the supremacy of women's hockey continues in next year's Olympic Games in Milan and Cortina, Italy, where Canada will try to defend the gold medal there.
The US defeated Canada in a shootout to be Olympic champions in 2018.
The American captain Hilary Knight has expanded her record for most gold medals from the World Championship (10) and medals (15) won by a player.
Janecke ended it at 17:06 of an overtime of 20 minutes, creating the puck through Canada's Ann-Renee Debiens on a Taylor Heise feed.
Heise, Caroline Harvey, Abbey Murphy also scored for the US
Gwyneth Philip ended the game in the American Net with 17 Saves.
She replaced Aerin Frankel in the third period when the American starter was shaken in a collision with Laura Stacey in Canada. Frankel had 27 Saves.
Danielle Serdachny, Jennifer Gardiner and Sarah Fillier scored for Canada. Desbiens put 26 shots in the loss.
Canada and the US met in 23 World Championships.
A week earlier, Canada had lost 2-1 in the US in a pool per match in Ceske Budejovice, the Czech Republic.
The US took a lead of two goals with Harvey on Sunday and Murphy hit a wingspan of 29 seconds from 7:16 of the second period.
But less than a minute later, Canada went against two in 55 seconds from Serdachny and Gardiner.
The Canadians could not make go-ahead goal in back-to-back American minors for stumbling and hooks respectively, later in that period.
With the US on his first Power play of the game early in the third, Frankel skated to the Faceoff Dot in collision with Stacey in a foot race for the Puck.
Frankel came out of the game for Philips at 4:35, while Stacey's charging sentence gave the Americans a minute 48 seconds of an advantage of two players.
Heise chose the upper corner of the Canadian just before a go-ahead goal at 5:27, but Fillier even pulled Canada again at 14:12 on rebound during a goalmouth-scramble.
After winning an offensive zone faceoff, poulin from behind the Net Fed Gardiner for a tap-in on the side at 9:32 of the second period to even pull Canada.
Poulin led the tournament with four goals and eight assists in seven games and was named MVP of the event.
Serdachny raised a shot that Frankel, who moved in the wrong direction, could not get enough glove to stop at 8:37.
When DeBiens did not secure Kendall Coyne Schofield Lob on the Net of Canada, Murphy racet around the puck at 7:45 am.
Harvey went backhand to collect a rebound before he hit the Puck -Opovenhoek for the first goal of the match at 7:16 of the second.
Finland lowered host Czech Republic with 4-3 in the extension for the bronze medal.
A Czech city organized the Women's Championship for the first time.
The announced total presence of 122,331 in Budvar Arena prior to medalities exceeded the previous high of 119,231 in 2007 in Winnipeg and Selkirk, man.
The World Hockey Championship Host City from 2026 will be announced in May at the Congress of the IIHF.
Denmark and Austria earned promotion until 2026 by winning their Division 1 tournaments.
© 2025 The Canadian press
