Correlation between proprioception of the upper limbs and the battle effect of table tennis players

Table tennis, as a competitive and confrontational sport, is characterized by a small ball, fast bullet speed, strong rotation and varied placements. It sets high requirements for player technology, physical fitness and coordination. In table tennis matches, players must quickly go to the correct stroke position in response to the changes in the incoming ball rate, spider and placement. They must also immediately adjust the timing, strength, angle and speed of their strokes to improve the battle effect.

The striking process of table tennis is a movement of segment chains, which requires the coordinated movement of the entire body to perform an effective stroke1. During the battle, the position and angle of the wrist and elbow joints, as well as their changes, the power exerted, and the accuracy of the spatial movement of the lower limbs influence the battle effect2. Since table tennis requires precise movements for successful standing out, every blow depends on a good proprioception to improve the striking accuracy and stability3.

Proprioception can be defined as the ability to recognize and locate the position and direction of the body in space4. In 1906, Sherrington introduced the concept of proprioception for the first time5. He referred to proprioception as the perception of joint and exercise, as well as the position of the body in space. Murray further refined the concept and stated that proprioception is formed by the receptors of muscles, joints and tendons, resulting in both subjective and objective sensations6. Lephart et al. Suggested that proprioception position -feeling and kinesthesia, where position -feeling is the static perception of joint space -positioning and kinesthesia is the dynamic perception of joint movement7.

Traditionally, however, the term proprioceeptor is limited to receptors that deal with conscious sensations, and these include the senses of limb position and movement, the feeling of tension or strength and the feeling of balance. Jerosch and Prymka suggested that the concept of proprioception is related to the feeling of joint position, sense of strength, feeling of movement and spatial orientation sentence8. Hillier, Immink and Thewlis defined position as the ability to perceive the position of the limbs and its changes without visual imports. Proprioception is often used interchangeably with a sense of joint position, kinesthesia and feeling of strength. Some studies also contain the feeling of joint position, displacement, speed, acceleration and muscle strength in the concept of proprioception9.

In daily sports activities, proprioception is crucial for motor control and joint stability. Excellent proprioception is the basis of athletic performance and plays an important role in improving the competitive results of athletes10. Under the elements of proprioception, position -feeling is a decisive factor in maintaining joint stability and the correct execution of technical actions11. Force Sense is an important factor that influences the stability of technical actions12. Because the sources and processing methods are different from position and sense of strength, they play different roles in motor controls.

It is suggested that proprioception plays a crucial role in controlling and coordinating targeted multi-joint movements13. Mendez-Rebolledo et al. Suggested that shoulder joint proprioception plays a crucial role in maintaining the stability of movements of the upper limbs, which makes the athletic performance of influence. When throwing sports, proprioception of the upper limbs is essential for guaranteeing the correct hand positioning and regulating the speed and process of throws14. Sevez and Bourdin investigated the influence of elbow joint proprioception on basketball free throw-succe reporting percentage, in which a moderate correlation was unveiled between success rates and the players of the players to perceive the position of the distal joints of the throwing arm13. With recording techniques, the forces sense influences the shot distance and accuracy. Research indicates that Elite Basketball Players are closely related to three-point shooting shortage with their sense of arms, while the feeling of handle-strength and leg forces also influences considerably13. Fengs findings showed that the feeling of the joint position influences the accuracy and stability of the upper limb movements12. In Tennis technology training, improving the feeling of the upper limbs of the athletes can improve control of the shot direction, which significantly stimulates the battle rate and accuracy6. Proprioception has a significant impact on the athletic skills and performance level of table tennis players. This includes the precise selection of the racket position and angle when touching the ball, as well as the fine control of the strength15.16. Shi believed that good proprioception in the ankle joint young table tennis players helps to maintain a high level of competitive performance, improving the accuracy of their strokes17. A good proprioception in the shoulder joint can help players to more accurately arrange the adduction and internal rotation movements of the shoulder joint, so that the racket speed and stroke felit are influenced14.

In addition, good proprioception can improve the physical functions of the athletes, improve neuromuscular control and joint stability, which plays an important role in the prevention and rehabilitation of sports lesions17.18. Suner-Kliks study emphasized that a good proprioception of the knee joint helps to maintain kneeness, ensures the accuracy of the execution of the movement and prevents the occurrence of sports injuries19.

Rivera believed that the proprioceeptive training program can effectively reduce the incidence of single -blasting in athletes20. Behm argued that the upper limb instability resistance training (IRT) helps to improve the stability of the shoulder joint and improve the balance and strength of the muscles around the shoulder joint, which can contribute to the prevention of sport injuries21.

There are three main methods to test proprioception: reproduction of joint position, threshold for detection of passive movement and active movement include discrimination22. The reproduction method for joint position measures how exactly a subject can move a joint to a certain position. The threshold for detection of the passive movement method, which depends on the method of limits, evaluates the ability of a test subjects to detect the start or end of a stimulus. The active movement -mate -discrimination method, which uses constant stimuli, assesses a test subject to compare couples of different stimuli22.

In proprioception -Test methods, Horvth23 Introduced the joint corner reconstruction method, which is mainly used to assess the feeling of joint position. Bakosz emphasized that the reconstruction method of the joint position and the power reconstruction method are the most used measurements of proprioception3. The reconstruction method for joint position can be actively or passively performed, and in open or closed chain environments, to evaluate the meaning of the joint position and its accuracy3. Force Sense is usually assessed by power reconstruction, which also serves as a method for testing proprioception24.

Previous studies have used joint position -sentence and mandatory sense reproduction to evaluate the proprioception of table tennis players, resulting in variable and ambiguous findings24.25. Ji assessed proprioceeptive sensitivity using a multi-joint measuring instrument that tested the lateral flexion and expansion of the shoulder and elbow joints26. Bakosz evaluated proprioception by measuring the pronation and supination movements of the elbow joint and handshake in table tennis players. The proprioceptive accuracy was determined by comparing the absolute error between the reconstructed angle (printing) and the target (print)3. HorvTh emphasized that proprioceptive accuracy is of vital importance for evaluating sensorimotor functions; However, a universally accepted evaluation method is missing23. In addition, the complex structure of the wrist joint has resulted in the absence of a standardized assessment method for wrist proprioception27.

In summary, elite table tennis players should not only have good physical fitness and athletic skills, but also excellent proprio forces. Proprioception, which mainly includes the forces -sentence and position feeling, has an important correlation with the performance of an athletes. Related research into the influence of proprioception on athletic performance focuses primarily on sports such as volleyball, tennis and basketball. Studies with regard to table tennis are limited and focus primarily on the lower limbs9. However, table tennis is highly dependent on the movement of the upper limb connections to perform strokes. As a precision sport, table tennis players must perform great control and adjustment about the movements of the upper limb connections to improve the battle effect28. As the proximal joint of the upper limbs, the shoulder joint floats the movement of the elbow joint and eventually drives the movement of the wrist joint29. As the endpoints of the kinetic kinetic kinetic kinetic kinetic kinetic limbs, the movements of the elbow and Polish joints play a crucial role in influencing the battle effect1. The proprioception of the upper limb connections plays a crucial role in the control and coordination of movements of the upper limbs. When the proprioceeptive function is affected, this has a direct influence on the accuracy of movements of the upper limbs, which influences the battle effect1,28. The battle effect of table tennis players is therefore not only influenced by their technical and tactical skills, but also by the proprioception of their muscles and joints. An excellent table tennis player must have a high -level athletic skills, as well as good proprioception, especially in the upper limbs.

That is why this study was aimed at evaluating the upper limbs of table tennis players and the correlation between the upper limbs and the battle effect, which offered a reference for the development of proprioptive training programs aimed at improving and the accuracy of the table.