Mi vs CSK highlights, IPL 2025: Mumbai Indians thrash Chennai Super Kings by 9-wickets; Rohit, Suryakumar Score Fifties





Mi vs CSK Highlights: The power of Mumbai Indians overwhelmed Chennai Super Kings for the first time in five meetings and ran 9 wickets to victory on Sunday evening. The power of Mumbai Indians overwhelmed Chennai Super Kings for the first time in five meetings and ran 9 wickets to victory on Sunday evening. Mi responds to their earlier loss in the IPL 2025 opener with a strong performance at the Wankhede Stadium. Their bowlers effectively worked together to limit CSK to an insufficient total at a flat pitch. IPL -Score | IPL scheme | IPL -Point table As soon as Rohit Sharma (76 from 45 balls) and Suryakumar Yadav (68 out of 30 balls) started, each target seemed feasible. It was a pleasure for the spectators, regardless of their loyalty. Ravindra Jadeja and Shivam Dube met 1950s while Chennai Super Kings ended strongly on 176/5 against Mumbai Indians in the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday evening. Jadeja remained unbeaten at 53 of 25 balls, while Dube 50 scored from 32 balls because they foresaw the flowering that the team needed after a slow start and a few fast wickets. Hardik Pandya won the Worp and the Bowlers made the decision to count the first count. Rachin Ravindra and Rasheed had no serious impact. Ayush Mhatre, who made his CSK and T20 debut, was about the attack from the very first and took the attack on the Mi Bowlers. His 15-ball 32 gave the visitors the momentum that they needed after a slow start. Even while Dube fell against the Run of Play, Jadeja continued and made the most of the chance. He took CSK to a Vechttotaal, with 103 in the last nine overs, but it is still under the par on a good surface. For Mi, Bumrah and Santner were the choice of the bowlers while Pandya Bowlers turned well. Mumbai Indians won the pitch and decided to enter Chennai Super Kings on Sunday evening at the Wankhede Stadium. Hardik Pandya-conducted Mi has decided to hold on to the same XI as the previous game. In the meantime, CSK has brought in Ayush Mhatre instead of Rahul Tripathi. The recent struggles of Chennai Super Kings can make the excitement of IPL Clasico's return leg boring, but for the Mumbai Indians it is a chance to adjust their strategy and expand their winning series tonight. Mumbai Indians XI: Ryan Rickelton (W), Will Jacks, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (C), Naman Dhir, Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, Trent Boult, Japrit Bumrah, Ashwani Kumar Mi Impact Subs: Rohit Sharma, Corbin Bosch, Raj Bawa, Satyanarayana Raju, Robin Minz Chennai Super Kings XI: Shaik Rasheed, Rachin Ravindra, Ayush Mhatre, Ravindra Jadeja, Shivam Dube, Vijay Shankar, Jamie Overton, MS Dhoni (W/C), Noor Ahmed, Khaleel Ahmed, Matheesha Pathirana CSK Impact Subs: Anshul Kamboj, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Ramakrishna Ghosh, Sam Curran, Ravichandran Ashwin

