



Only a few days after the Colorado head coach Deion Sanders said that Virginia, you have to stop, for his entire team, the Virginia Cavaliers picked up a obligation of Colorado that runs back Isaiah Augustave. Augustave comes to Charlottesville with two years of eligible after having spent his first year in Arkansas before he switched to Colorado for his second season in 2024. As a true first -year student, Augustave hurried a 202 Yards and one score on 35. He then led the buffalo to hurry as second -year -olds, for 394 Yards and four scores on the floor while he added nine catches for 53 Yards. The resident of Naples, Florida is a larger back, standing 6-foot-2 and 210 pounds. He projects to fit in a running rotation alongside Xavier Brown and colleague transfer JMARI Taylor (NC Central). It is important that Augustave adds the size to that room, in addition to the 5-foot-9 Taylor and the 5-foot-9 brown in the Achterveld. Apparently Augustave was to whom Sanders referred when he said on Thursday that I left it [Virginia] Buy one in the transfer portal. Letting the hoos fall down in the transfer portal and his players on the Nationale Toneel with their support for sharing zero and income. There is still work for Tony Elliott and his employees in the portal, of course. After picking up Cincinatti Defensive Back Jordan Robinson on Friday, the Cavaliers will still try to add multiple bodies to their secondary and a few big boys on the attacking line. However, Augustave probably fills in the running room, so that UvA can now start assigning resources elsewhere in his attempt to make the 2025 football season so far the most successful ElliTts declaration period.

