Sabalenka, Ostapenko Power in Stuttgart Final Showdown

World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka is back in the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix Final for the fourth time in five years. Now she will try to take another step and claim the Stuttgart title for the first time.

The top placed Sabalenka stopped No. 5 Seed Jasmine Paolini 7-5, 6-4 in a moving, 1-hour and 35-minute semi-final collision on Sunday. Sabalenka repeated her victory over Paolini from the same Tour of Miami Open from last month.

“That was a very tough game,” said Sabalenka, after her hard -fought victory. “She played really great tennis. She let me work for every point. I really enjoyed playing. It was a real fight and happy to be a final here.”

Sabalenka will be confronted on Monday with Jelena Ostapenko from Latvia in a large singles final. Ostapenko relaxed her second final of the year with a 6-4, 6-4 victory over Ekaterina Alexandrova in the semi-final of the day.

Sabalenka has won all three of her meetings with Ostapenko, including a victory in Klei-Court in straight sets in Rome last year.

Sabalenka's great weekend: Sabalenka did not play at all this week until Saturday evening and passed her two games in less than 24 hours without losing a set. Paolini in sixth place, however, every set held quite competitive on Sunday.

Huge return from Sabalenka gave her an early 3-0, double break lead in the semi-final, but Paolini remained steel-like and demolished in that advantage. Paolini got all the way back to a level at 5-5 and hit the entire first set in the entire first set in the entire first set.

Even that would not be enough to prevent Sabalenka from gathering the lead of one set. Another overwhelming return gave Sabalenka a break for 6-5, and the best seed finally served the set on the third time of asking.

In the second set it was Paolinis twist to lead 3-0, and Sabalenkas turns to reduce that lead. The world No. 1 still ran a huge return to withdraw on Serve 3-2, and she continued through a break at 5-4 with a winning Cross Court-Forehand.

A last forehand winner along the line sealed the victory for Sabalenka, who had 30 winners in the game and converted six of her eight breaking points.

Sabalenka will hope that the fourth time is the charm in a Stuttgart final. She lost Van Ashleigh Barty for the title of 2021 and was defeated by Iga Swiateek in the 2022 and 2023 championship matches.

“I want it more than ever,” said Sabalenka. “You know, like when you lose three times in the final, I think it will be something very important.

“In the list of your goals you want to ensure that you succeed here. So it's a very important final for me, and I will make sure that I bring my best game there tomorrow.”

Ostapenko beats Alexandrova in Stuttgart, reaches the second final of the year



Ostapenko's Clay-Court Charge:To start the day in the Porsche Arena, Ostapenko lasted 1 hour and 29 minutes to overthrow one of her most frequent opponents in Alexandrova.

The couple had come across 10 times before the semi-final on Sunday and their head-to-head had turned out to be 5-5 to enter the game. Moreover, Alexandrova had both won both earlier Klei-Court meetings.

This time, however, Ostapenko did not have to be denied, and she moved to her first Clay-Court WTA-Singles final in almost eight years. Before this week her last Clay-Court final was a grand finale: when she won the Roland Garros title 2017.

On Sunday, the 12 winners of Ostapenko in the first set doubled the six of Alexandrova, while the Latvian tried to continue the form that brought her to a sixth consecutive victory over former World No. 1 Iga Swiateek in Saturday's quarterfinals.

The Power continues from Ostapenko in the second set and forced mistakes from Alexandrova to note the early break on 2-1. On 4-3, Alexandrova had the chance to come back to Serve, but Ostapenko found well-timed forehands to hold and retain its advantage.

Ostapenko served before the competition and used a perfect bait on 30-30 to set the match point. Alexandrova thought it was the net with her return, and Ostapenko hit WTA Singles -final in her 18th career.

“It was not an easy match,” Ostapenko said afterwards. “She hit a lot of strong shots. I think I played well and it was able to win in two sets today.”