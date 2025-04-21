Championship Edition: Swampcast discusses Florida Basketball, Spring Football The Sun's Kevin BrockWay and Noah Ram reflect on the national title of Florda Basketball and the UF football match with Edgar Thompson of the Orlando Sentinel.

Steve Spurrier, former Florida Gaters -footballer and coach, returned to GaineSville and likes to play golf and memories of his time at UF.

Spurrier accepted a function as an ambassador of UF and remains a dedicated supporter of all Gator Sports.

Spurrier's Gridiron Grille has become a popular place for fans and plays a role in recruiting UF.

Spurrier's inheritance goes beyond its performance on the field, influences the lives of players and promoting sustainable relationships.

Steve Spurrier played 18 Holes Golf earlier this week.

Nowadays the first Florida football Heisman Winning-Quarterback and iconic coach usually only plays nine. But play in a group with his son, Steve Spurrier Jr., and Current Florida Gators Football assistant coaches Mike Peterson and Gerald Chatman, Spurrier felt energetic.

It was a perfect spring day in GaineSville. Playing on UFS Mark Bostick Golf Course brought back memories for Spurrier of his football recruitment visit to GaineSville in 1963.

A Grad assistant showed Spurrier late in the afternoon on campus and asked him what he wanted to do. Spurrier had just recorded Golf in Johnson City, Tennessee, and asked if UF had a golf course.

So we drove there and were able to leave no. 10, Spurrier remembered in a telephone interview with The Sun. We got lost a bit and ended up at number 18. But anyway, during my recruitment visit I actually played golf on the university golf course in 1963 and I still play like I did yesterday. What about that?

For Spurrier, who turns 80 on Sunday, has returned to GaineSville joy to not only himself and his family, but to a gator that worship him. Spurrier brought UFS First Heisman Trophy home as a quarterback in 1966. As head coach, he led the Gators to their first SEC title in 1991 and the first national championship in 1996 (although Spurrier will tell you that the teams of 1990 and 1984 will be recognized as SEC Champs, despite NCAA sanctions).

Spurriers brilliant attacking mind created the fun n gun attack, filled with vertical routes and crossing patterns. He made the wearing of visors on the sidelines cool and was known to a generation of fans, simply as the main ball coach.

He is the ultimate Gator, said Shane Matthews, who started as Spurerriers for the first time QB from 1990-92, UF led to his first sec title. He has done more as a player, a coach, ambassador. He is the greatest Gator of all time. And I was lucky to be his first quarterback, get the chance to play and he actually changed my life. He is a special person for me and will always be there.

How Steve Spurrier returned to GaineSville

Spurrier expected with his wife Jerri to go with his wife with his wife at nearby Crescent Beach after he resigned in 2015 as the main football coach of South Carolina. There was enough room for the children and grandchildren to visit.

We had built a kind of a large house on the ocean there, and I thought we might be there for a while, said Spurrier.

Then a phone call came from former Florida Athletic director Jeremy Foley, who offers him a job as UFS ambassador with an office in Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. It was the stadium that he came up with the swamp in reviving the UFS football program as a head coach in the nineties and the nickname was held.

It's something to always do, said Spurrier. I thought I would play a lot of golf and all this, that and the other. We hardly knew anyone around St. Augustine and Crescent Beach, so it was the perfect call for us. We came back. We already had a small apartment here, you know, we went on and built a house here in Oakmont, so we are here in Oakmont since about 2017 and 2018.

You need somewhere to go, where you do not have a complete schedule in life. I don't want to say that I am retired. I think I'm done with coaching, unless one of those spring competitions wants to win a different championship as we did with the Orlando Apollos (in the American Alliance of Football) in 2019.

“No, I doubt that that will happen.

Spurrier credits UF Athletics Executive Assistant Alesha Busch for balancing his schedule of performances and travel arrangements.

In the beginning, when he was hired, it was somewhat intimidating if you are talking about a name like Steve Spurrier, Busch said. But it has been a pleasure to get to know him and Jerri. They are just very sober people and really great to work for.

Spurrier remains an avid supporter of all sports on UFS campus, men and women. Busch heard that when Spurrier entered the office and asked what was going on, this meant that he wanted an overview of all UF -Hords and women's sports results from the days before. Earlier this year, the Florida Womens Turnia Team wore a Spurrier theme in honor of him.

He likes sports, and not just football, Matthews said. He can rattle statistics, from the Domestennist team and the Lacrosse team, he follows them all and, you know, if you saw him walking the parking lot or walking on the road, you say, man he is struggling. The body is beaten a bit, but mentally it is as sharp as a tack.

How a restaurant has become a sanctuary for Steve Spurrier, Florida Athletics

Spurrians daughter, Amy, was the first to suggest that he borrowed his name to a restaurant and showed the trophies he won as a player and coach. Freddie Wehbe had arranged a marketing agreement with Spurrier to become a spokesperson for Campus USA Credit Union in Gainesville. Wehbe was previously successful in the food industry in GaineSville as a franchise owner of Gator Dominos and extended to eight locations while the sale doubled and tripled under his leadership.

When an opportunity arose to open a restaurant in the new Celebration Pointe Entertainment District just west of I-75, Wehbe and Spurrier started the chance. The restaurant is celebrating its four -year anniversary in August.

Freddie put the deal together, he studied how restaurants were successful and how they were not successful, said Spurrier. One thing that I always have to do is showing up at least a few days a week, sometimes three days a week when something special is going on, so I try to do that for the past three and a half years, it is open for four years.

As a managing partner at Spurriers Gridiron Grille, Wehbe said that Spurria's impact on fans remains as profound as always. And Spurrier, says Wehbe, answers that passion.

People will drive from Tampa, Orlando, said Wehbe. These are fans who admire him and it is a dream come true, and you see the photos on social media, not one, two, three … thousands, tens of thousands of photos with him and he wants to do that.

That is what he means for Gator Nation, he likes to come in, him and Miss Jerri Love come in to communicate with their fan base, people introduce him to their children and their grandchildren.

The restaurant has helped UFS recruitment and name, image and parable financing efforts. Earlier this week, while recruiting Sterransfer -guard Xaivian Lee, invited basketball coach Todd Golden by Florida Lee with his players for dinner at Spurriers, to demonstrate the inheritance he could create by becoming a Gator. Lee dedicated to UF the next day.

Wehbe said that Spurrier will go beyond appearing in the restaurant, whether it is a high -level boosters or fan birth days.

He understands what it means for the success of Gator Nation, Wehbe said. He understands what it means for the success of business in our community, where in an industry where restaurants close to the left and right, it wants to succeed.

He teaches us a lot of good things, but we have to realize that there is a man who loses hatred and he likes to win. He wants his restaurant to succeed and for me that is what it's all about.

Steve Spurriers Legacy in Florida

Spurrier said he is happy to have his son, Steve Spurrier Jr., back in the city as an attacking analyst at UFS football staff. The younger Spurrier, known to family and friends when Bubba started his 30-year coaching career as a grad assistant among his father in the nineties.

He has his job there, said Spurrier. Coaching is a full -time job, but he enjoys it. I think they have the chance to really make some noise this year, we just delegated.

Matthews, who organizes an hour with Spurrier with Spurrier for an hour during autumn, said that Spurrier's stamp on the football residues of Florida etched in the players he coached and the relationships he developed with him.

I always remember that he said: You have done your work as a coach, if he coaches a player 15 to 20 years, if he wants to come back and drink a beer with you, did something good, Matthews said. I think that just about every player likes to do, you can get around the wind with coach because the stories are great.

I will never forget it, he always told us for games, he was not a Rah Rah rah -rose man, he said good things will happen, bad things will happen, just keep playing. And that's a kind of life, you know what I mean. Good things will happen, bad things will happen, but just keep close.

From the decision to play in Florida in the 1960s, to coaching in Florida in the nineties and then return to UFS Ambassador, Spurrier's Legacy in GaineSville goes beyond victories and losses.

My paths in life are blessed, said Spurrier. No doubt possible.

Kevin BrockWay is the GaineSville Sun'sFloridaBeat writer. Please contact him via [email protected]. Follow it on X @KevinBrockWayg1