Sports
Can Tennessee Football QBS exchange with UCLA? Joey Aguilar things to know
Tennessee Football could watch UCLA Quarterback Joey Aguilar As a potential transfer now that former Vols Quarterback Nico Iamaleava is in line to take his job at the Bruins.
A Quarterback -Swap would add a strange chapter to this Saga out of season.
The other Quarterbacks from Aguilar and UCLA have told that Iamaleava is expected to transfer to UCLA, according to several reports. Aguilar could push that in the transfer portal less than four months after switching from Appalachian to UCLA.
Aguilar has not yet entered the portal. But ESPN's Chris Low Reported that the representatives of Aguilar called schools to gauge their interest.
Tennessee coach Josh Heupel said that the Vols would add a quarterback from the Portal afteriamaleava left a dispute over zero. Heupel has not identified potential Quarterback transfers. However, Aguilar would be the best available options for the Vols if he strives for a transfer.
This is what you need to know about the Quarterback situation of Aguilar and Tennessee.
Joey Aguilar Brak Pass -records on Appalachian State
Aguilar is an experienced quarterback that broke records at the state of Appalachian and transferred to UCLA in December. He stood in line to be the starting Quarterback until Iamaleava came to the scene.
Aguilar passed 6,760 Yards and 56 touchdowns in two seasons in Appalachian State. Before that he passed almost 3,000 meters and 21 TDs in two seasons at the Diablo Valley Community College in Pleasant Hill, California.
Joey Aguilar was given an extra season of suitability
Aguilar has been eligible for a season, because the NCAA has granted an extra year an extra year to Junior College transfers.
If Aguilar switched to UT, he could compete with Redshirt first -year student Jake Merklinger for the runway. De Vols must replace Iamaleava, which UT helped last season to a record of 10-3 and the College Football Playoff.
Joey Aguilar is an experienced starting quarterback
Aguilar is experienced with 41 games that are played at the university, including 24 Starts in Appalachian State.
The 6-foot-3, 220-ponder comes from Antioch, California. He did not receive a Division I -Beurs offer from high school. But he had a successful Stint in Junior College, who attracted several FBS offers. He stood in line to draw at Coastal Carolina, but a coaching change again trained his recruitment to the Appalachian State.
In 2023, Aguilar was the Sun Belt Conference Newcomer of the Year and The Cure Bowl MVP after breaking several school records. He passed for 3,757 Yards, 33 TDs and 10 interceptions. And he hurried for 249 yards and three TDs.
< util-module-path="elements/cta" class="spacer-large"/>
In 2024, Aguilar 3,003 Yards, 23 TDs and 14 intercepts passed. And he hurried for 207 yards and two TDs.
Whoever Tennessee Football already has on Quarterback
UT has two fair Quarterbacks, Merklinger and First -year George Macintyre.
Merklinger, a former recruit of four stars, passed 48 Yards in two games as a first-year student in 2024. He was no. 11 Quarterback in the 2024 class, according to 247Sports Composite rankings.
Macintyre, a recruit of four stars, signed at UT in the 2025 class and registered in January. The former striking Brentwood Academy was ranked on the No. 13 Quarterback in the 2025 class.
Adam Sparks is the Tennessee Football Beat Reporter. E -Mail [email protected]. X, previously known as Twitter@AdamParks. Support strong local journalism by subscribing to knoxnews.com/subscribe.
