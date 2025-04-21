



Jeff Evans, the former first-class referee who lived in Drefach in Carmarthenshire, died peacefully after a short illness on Easter Sunday (April 20) at the age of 70 with his family at his bed. (Writes Andrew Hignell) Born and raised in Llanelli, Jeff went to the Grammar school for boys from the city before they train as a teacher at Dudley College of Education. For years, the Welsh speaker has mixed the teaching of PE with playing cricket in the South Wales Cricket Association, before he started referee in the early nineties, especially those with Welsh schools and Glamorgan Colts. His successful and flexible transition from player to referee took place in 1996 when he was appointed in the list of officials who were in the cricket of Minor County, while in May 1997 he Scheemmered his first County Second match when Glamorgan met their counterparts of Kent in Pontarddulais. Jeff was then appointed in the reserve list of the ECB in 1999 and in May that year he was in his inaugural first -class competition, next to John Holder, in the match between Oxford University and Warwickshire in the Parks. In 2002, Jeff was elevated to the full list of Referees of the ECB and was then in 258 first-class competitions, 225 mentions A-Games and 157 T20 matches until they retire at the end of the 2020 season. Given the Welsh connections of Jeff, his last first class match in Sophia Gardens in Cardiff was in 2020 when he was in the last Bob Willis Trophy match of the season between Glorphan and Warwickshire, where both teams formed a socially designed honorary waiting when he was lying on the field for the last time. In 2004, Jeff was the fourth official in the English West Indies test match at Lord's, while in 2008 and again in 2008 in the Indian Cricket League officer. Jeff was also officially in the Emirates T20 tournament in Dubai in 2010, and after he had withdrawn from the ECB list, he went on to the referee in Club Cricket in South and West Wales for a while, in addition to advising and supervising aspiring referees. His knowledge and expertise was also used by Welsh Language Broadcasters S4C, as well as BBC Radio Wales, in their reporting on Glorgan's T20 competitions. Jeff, a natural racingor, was also an accomplished speaker after the food and opportunity that enabled him to share his passion for the game, as well as many humorous incidents, at a number of cricket clubs and other organizations throughout the country. When hearing his passing than Cherry, Chief Executive Officer of Glamor Organ Cricket said: “Jeff Evans was a popular figure on the County Circuit and was one of a new UMPIRES genre who successfully played in first -class Cricket without having played County Cricket. Everyone with his many friends. Colleagues in the CricketWereld.”

