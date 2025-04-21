



It was a scoreless but entertaining opening of 20 minutes. The US had the first three shots on the goal in the game during the first two minutes, including a pointed light chance of Kendall Coyne Schofield (Palos Heights, Ill./Minnesota Frost). Janecke had a clean break-up on the left with just over 11 minutes left in the period, but was thwarted by Ann-Renee Desbiens. American Netminder Aerin Frankel (Chappaqua, NY/Boston Fleet) stopped all 14 shots with which she was confronted, including a golden chance of the stick of Sarah Fillier from the lock in the decreasing seconds of the first period. The US scored twice in 29 seconds in the front half of the middle stanza to jump to a 2-0 lead. Caroline Harvey (Salem, NH/University of Wisconsin) shot the puck in the upper corner of the net from the side of the right -hand circle to put the US in the lead at 7:16 with Hilary Knight (Sun Valley, Idaho/Boston Fleet) and Alex Carpenter (North Reading, Mass./new York sirens) earn assists. Coyne Schofield dumped the puck to the goal of the left point and the bouncing of the ice and desbiens after which was true Abbey Murphy (Evergreen Park, Ill./uversity of Minnesota) Waited for the rebound at home at 7:45 am at home. Canada tied the game with goals: 55 apart, the first less than a minute after Murphy gave the US a 2-0 advantage. Danielle Serdachny came at 8:37 and then Jennifer Gardiner equalized the game at 9:32 from the left of Frankel. Canada had the only two power play from the period and Team USA killed both chances. The US took the lead 5:27 in the third period on a five-on-three Power Play goal of the stick of Heise, who polished a house of the side of the right-hand circle. The goal came after a feed from Murphy, who was on the goal line just to the right of Desbiens. Fillier equalized the match for Canada with 5:48 to play in regulations, so that he brought a shot between the circles at home. Both teams had great opportunities in the three-on-three overtime session, with Janecke for the heroic deeds and the 11th gold medal in American history. Frankel finished with 27 Saves in Doel and played the first 44:35 before he left after a collision with Laura Stacey in Canada at the left faceoff dot. Gwyneth Philips (Athens, Ohio/Ottawa Charge) completed the game and took the victory with 17 stops. Notes: Tessa Janecke was called the American player of the game … The US was 1-3 on the Power Play while Canada was 0-2 … Canada surpassed the US, 47-30 … Aerin Frankel Earn the Directorate Award as the best goalkeeper in the tournament, while Caroline Harvey Got the honor as the top defender of the tournament … ahead Kelly Pann was appointed as the Media All-Star team … Hilary Knight Earned her 10th gold medal in the IIHF World Championship World Championship, the most ever by every player … The US is the only country in the world that has appeared in all 24 Gold-Medal games of the IIHF Dames World Championship.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://teamusa.usahockey.com/news_article/show/1337083 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

