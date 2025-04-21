China loses dominance at Table Tennis World Cup

Hugo Calderano receives the Table Tennis World Cup in the Galaxy Arena, Macau, China, on April 20, 2025. Photo by ITTF

The Brazilian star Hugo Calderano wrote History in Macau when he became the first player from America who won the title of the men's singles at the Table Tennis World Cup, ending China's dominance at the tournament.

The 28-year-old defeated World Number One Lin Shidong from China with 4-1 in the final on Sunday, ending the four-year reign of China in the tournament. After dropping the first set 6-11, Calderano emerged to win the next four sets 11-7, 11-9, 11-4 and 11-5.

While the last shot of Lin hit the net, Calderano tried into the floor. Members of the Brazilian team hurried to embrace him at an emotional moment that marked the greatest title of his career and his first major world championship.

The result marks a big shift in sport, because it is the first time since 2017 that a non-Chinese player has claimed the title. The last to do this was Germany Dimitrij OVTcharov, who beat fellow countryman Timo Boll in the 2017 final.

Calderano's path to the title was downright extraordinary. He all three of the current top players in the world on their way to victory. In the quarterfinals he defeated the world number three Tomokazu Harimoto 4-1. In the semi-final he drew a dramatic comeback against World Number Two Wang Chuqin, who gathered down from 1-3 to win 4-3.

Earlier in the tournament, Calderano also defeated Hiroto Shinozuka in the Tour of 16 and Yukiya Uda and Eugene Wang conquered in the group stage.

Calderano, who has been ranked in the top 10 in the world in men since November 2018, was the fifth for the World Cup. With this victory, he is expected to climb to third place.

China retained dominance in the final of the ladies' snonbling. World number one Sun Yingsha defeated fellow countryman Kuai-Man in straight sets and won 11-9, 11-6, 11-9 and 11-6. This marks the second consecutive title of Sun.

Of the 26 world cups for ladies, China has now won 25.