S Venkataraghavan: A cricket legend turns 80
Is there another cricket player who is praised as a spinner, field player, captain, referee, selector and especially an accomplished teamman, KR Nayar asks.
Image: Srinivasaraghavan Venkataraghavan. Photo: Friendly Courtesy International Cricket Wire/X
Srinivasaraghavan Venkataraghavan, which will be 80 on April 21, is one of the very first Indian cricketers where I had the privilege of looking and reporting, about the many roles he took during his cricket trip.
I saw him play at school and Captain Interior competitions and then reported on the matches he had buried after his match days.
He also served as a selector for the Indian team. Simply put, his career was really inspiring – one that was worth striving.
As a player, he pioneered the idea among young people that the pursuit of a career in cricket does not have to be at the expense of academics.
He found the time to obtain an engineering diploma, and sent a powerful message to many parents: if a player has the will, there is always a way to balance academics and sport.
When you follow a cricket player for a long time, you get witness to many moments that reveal his greatness.
I am from the happy few journalists today who have seen him play Ranji -Trophy matches. The way he was too smart with Batsmen with his skill was a treat to look at.
His rhythmic approach to the fold, pushed his hair back before he delivered that ball that often slept through the opening between bat and path to rattle the stumps, still remains fresh in my mind.
I not only saw him as a brilliant bowler, but also as a sharp and strategic captain.
I am reminded of a copy that is told to me by the deceased Kerala -opener OK Ramdas.
Although I witnessed this Kerala versus Tamil Nadu competition, I was not aware of what happened on the field that day.
Ramdas remembers: “I hit Tamil Nadu's opening Bowler B Kalyanasundaram, who was fairly quickly, for successive boundaries.
“Venkat, who led the side and stationed at his usual channel, quickly walked to Kalyanasundaram and asked him to check his bowling boots.
“Then he realized that some of his shoe sticks were missing. Venkat immediately sent him back to change them.
“Once the right boots were, Kalyanasundaram returned to his unspeakable self. For example, Venkat's eye for detail and his sharp observation was.”
Everyone who played under Venkat describes him as a tough captain and a disciplinary.
It is no surprise that he was chosen to lead India in the first two cricket World Cups in 1975 and 1979.
Those were the times that India still learned how to play limited overs cricket, but the field placements of Venkat during those competitions earned widespread appreciation.
His discipline often made people uncomfortable. Kapil Dev once admitted that he used to be hiding in the dining room in front of Venkat because he felt that Venkat kept his eye on his eating habits too closely – always encouraged him to concentrate on his condition.
Image: The incomparable S Venkataraghavan. Photo: Friendly Courtesy International Cricket Wire/Facebook
Perhaps it was this discipline that enabled Venkat to stay connected to the game at an international level for 29 years – 18 years as a player and 11 as a referee.
His gaming career included from 1965 to 1983 and he officer as an international referee from 1993 to 2004.
I was lucky that I had once spent an evening with him after a duleep trophy match in Delhi, where he was a referee.
The deceased journalist Rajan Bala introduced me to him when a referee of Kerala State became a journalist, which led a long and fascinating conversation about the game and the evolving relationship between players and the media.
Sometimes the two slid in Tamil – which I could happily understand.
That evening I reminded me of something that Bala once wrote about the battle skills of Venkat. He described Venkat as a “dentist with the bat” – because firing him was just as difficult as extracting a stubborn tooth.
Many remembered this witty remark when Venkat stood firm against hostile bowling attacks.
Over the years I heard countless stories about Venkat and the spirit with which he dealt with setbacks.
For example, when Erapalli Prasanna preferred the game of India, Venkat accepted it gracefully and gave his best when he got the chance.
In the home series of 1974 against West -India, when Tiger Pataudi was injured, Venkat has established the side in the second test in Delhi.
But when Pataudi returned for the third test, Venkat was fallen and mentioned as the 12th man! Imagine – a player who is considered worthy in one match is reduced to wearing drinks in the next!
Image: Venkataraghavan has organized as an international referee from 1993 to 2004. Photo: Getty images of the Rediff Archives
No tribute to Venkat would be complete without calling his sparkle as a field player.
From a conversation with the late Abid Ali – who had coached the VAE team and was a nice field player himself – I learned more about the bravery of Venkat in the field.
Ali told me that he often strived to cause shots outside the stump because he knew that if the batter was mandatory, Venkat, positioned in Gully, there would be to take the catch.
I wonder if there was another cricket player who was praised as a spinner, field player, captain, referee, selector and especially an accomplished teamman.
