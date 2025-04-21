



On April 20 in Esk Budjovice, the Czech Republic, the brightest rivalry in women's ice hockey delivered a thriller. Team US Doning defensive champions Canada In an overtime final of an edge-of-your-seat, which won 43 to catch the gold on the 2025 IIHF World Championship Ladies. Finland Host Nation Czech Republic in a similarly exciting overtime game, also 43, to claim bronze. After a Cagey opening term of the gold medal match in which both teams saw each other in the extent, the dam burst into the second. USAs Caroline Harvey lit the spark with a sizzling opener, with Abbey Murphy 29 seconds later, double the pipe. But Canada responded quickly. Only 55 seconds later, and they answered with their own thunder Danielle Serdachny A retreat. Jennifer Gardiner Less than a minute later followed to draw the game level again. The third period was no less dramatic. The US rose again on the power play, only to have Canada follow. Another equalizer. And with 5:47 to go, it was bent again. All roads led to overtime. The golden moment came from the USAs Tessa Janeckewho was wandered in sudden death in sudden death in sudden death. The goal, timed at 5:06 PM, made it the Longest game in the history of women's world. Janecke launched her stick in the crowd in Celebrationin Pure, spontaneous Joy and was immediately flooded by her teammates. The stars and stripes flew high. “Olympic Games are less than a year away, I think it's sweeter to come back from last year's losing And being able to continue and let this group win with a victory, “told the newly crowned world champion Janecke to Olympics.com. “So, of course, prior to the Olympic Games, it is a good boost for us.”

