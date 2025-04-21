All-American Kick-backperer Keelan Marion van Byu enters the transfer portal?

It is a sign of the time.

Byu has won a lot in the transfer portal, but they lose a large with Marion as his move to test the transfer portal in a more favorable situation.

Special Collector's Issue: “1984: The year byu was unparalleled” Get an inclusive look in the national championship season of Byu Football 1984.

Can he return?

A small chance.

But after Byu had gone through this with Kody Epps and had worked out a deal for him to return, it didn't work for him when he fought injuries, transferred to West -Kennucky, and then withdrew from football before he played there.

Byu did not get a big return when setting up with Epps and got it back from the portal in 2024.

Marion believes that there might be a better option for him. He has the right to chase it and he is a great child who earns everything he can earn in the current NCAA climate.

So, what does pass-game coordinator Fesi Sitake and Special Teams coordinator Kelly Poppinga do to replace Marion, a first-class speed trader who brought it to the house several times last year, including a dramatic kick-off for a TD against Utah?

Well, Sitake has a solid stable from recipients who return, including WR1 Chase Roberts. He is surrounded by some intriguing talent, including Jojo Phillips, Parker Kingston, Dominique McKenzie, Cody Hagen, Tei Nacua and Lamason Waller III.

Kingston has already turned out to be able to be brought into the house and he could slide seamlessly into the Poppingas system. McKenzie has the speed to make an impact.

The Poppinga system has set itself up in special teams that Freed Up Marion was a large part of his success as a kick -off. He on average 16 Yards a return to UConn but 26 per return last year for Poppinga and earned Big 12 First Team Kickoff Return Honors.

He took two to the house for Byu in 2024, the first player to do that since Stacy Corley in the nineties. I am not sure if Marion will repeat his 2024 figures at another school, even in the SEC or Big ten, if that is where he lands.

He could benefit from Poppingas system if he stays, and as a recipient he would certainly win from the end of Jake Retzlaff.

Marion admitted in the past year that it took a while to settle and learn the Byus system. He says he has chemistry with Retzlaff, even more last spring with Darius Lassiter gone and Roberts healing an operation. He was the man.

Do not underestimate Poppingas Magic with the pieces, attention to detail and smart version by players. And Fesi Sitake is a fairly good receiver coach.

There is a matter that he should return to Byu.

But this is the culture of college sports today, Tent juices for dough.

Secondly, while the speed of the Marions is missed as a recipient, his receipt numbers from a year ago were 24 catches for 346 Yards and one touchdown. He played a role overshadowed by Roberts and Lassiter.

Third, don't sleep on byus plans for utah transfer tight end cars ryan. As was clear in the spring practice, Retzlaff will use the tight end threat as a large part of his tool bag, a clear pressure in emphasis, especially after Byu received the Rekruut Brock Harris from the past month from Pine View High High High. Coordinator Aaron Roderick has to return byu to his roots when deploying tight end talent.

No doubt that Marion's absence will be a loss for Roderick and Sitake.

They could take a step to secure another experienced receiver, but after the spring camp, assistant head coach Jay Hill explained that the staff is set, unless someone who can make a huge difference is available and interested, especially with defensive tackle or corner. This was before Marions departure.

I saw Kingston at Uinta Golf last week and he looked like he had become on and strength. Kingston could have a breakout year as a returner and elevate his game when a piece in the attack, jet blows and comes down.

Marion gone?

The door certainly opens for Phillips, McKenzie, Hagen, Waller and another Nacua.

With grid limits that are popping up this fall and a handful of pumas who leave the program in the last 10 days, the Marion Departure can help strengthen those figures, although he will certainly be missed.

Test the waters? To tap for money?

This is the game, around 2025.