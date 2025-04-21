By Harry Minium

Norfolk, va. – Aryan Saleh was soaked with sweat while he closed after serving over the net on the outdoor courts in the Folkes-Stevens Tennis Center.

It was a day off for the old Dominion Men's Tennis team, but for Saleh, a second -year student from Eschborn, Germany, there is no such thing as a day off.

When he saw Saleh, the tennis coach of Odu Men Dominik Mueller and told him softly to take the rest of the day off.

“Ary, you're tired,” he said Saleh. “Go home and take a break.”

“He is the hardest working child in the team,” added Mueller, whose princes participate in the Sun Belt Conference Tournament in Rome, Georgia this weekend.

“He always comes to practice an hour early and touches extra after the training. He would stay on the field six hours at a time if we allowed him.

“Sometimes we have to force him to call it a little.”

Yes, Germans are known for their work ethics, but that is not what Saleh drives.

His parents were both immigrants to Germany. He father, Abdullah, came from Iran and his mother, Ramona, from Romania.

Both escaped oppressive, dictatorial governments in their home country and had to work hard to scratch a living in Germany. When they emigrated, neither of them spoke and it is difficult to find work if you don't speak the language.

“He knows that his parents had a heavy upbringing,” said Mueller. “They worked hard to offer him a better childhood than they had.

“He never considered himself a grew up arm or with a tough life. But he understands that his parents did.

“That's why he has a chip on his shoulder.”

To struggle when they came to Germany, his parents are both successful now.

His father is a tennis pro. His mother studied medicines in Romania, but because her letters of faith were not recognized in Germany, she works as a nurse.

“My father had a very difficult life,” said Saleh. “He came from a poor family.

“His father died when he was 19 and he had six brothers and a sister. They were a poor family.”

Abdullah worked like a Bal boy in a local tennis center in Iran “just to make some money for the family.” But in the end it led him to become a pretty honest player – he represented Iran in some international tournaments.

Two of his brothers played in the Davis Cup, including someone who played in Wimbledon.

His mother was raised in Arad, Romania, located near the Hungarian border, where she grew up on a small farm. “Her family was also very poor,” he said.

They met in a tennis center where Abdullah taught – Ramona worked in the tennis center as a home confirmation. “She didn't have much money,” said Saleh.

With all the talk about racial division in Europe, Saleh said that he has experienced very little. “My parents, I know for sure, were against it,” he said. “I was born in Germany and don't speak with an accent.

“I received a lot of support in Germany.”

Saleh smoothly in both Persian and Romanian, and his English is also very good. His family often visits family members in Romania. A only son, he is very close to his parents, whom he will visit next month once tennis is completed.

“I am so grateful for everything my parents have done for me,” he said. “They have sacrificed so much to ensure that I had a good life.”

Mueller comes from Frankfurt, Germany, not far away from Saleh's hometown Eschborn, but did not know about Saleh until he heard about him from Marc Lux, the coach at William Carey University, a Naia school in Hattiesburg, Mississippi.

Lux reached ODU student assistant Oliver Tobisch, who grew up just south of Frankfurt in Roedermark, Germany and Mueller.

“He respected so much, he wanted him to find the best possible school,” said Mueller.

Saleh, a second-year student, is not a superstar yet is 18-10 at number 6 singles for the Monarchs but plays with as much passion as he shows in practice.

Saleh is 5-foot-10 and although it is in excellent form, he does not physically overwhelm opponents.

“I have never really been the man who looks and says, yes,” said Saleh. “I am not the longest man, I don't have the biggest forehand, not the biggest serve and my game is not too spectacular.

“But I play with a lot of fighting spirit. I play with a lot of heart.

“I have always fought for everything I have, and I have big dreams.”

Big dreams indeed. He hopes to return to Europe and play professionally.

“My parents, they had a difficult lives before they came to Germany. And they just taught me the conviction that you have to work for everything you want in life. And that's what I want to play professionally. It is what I wanted since I was four years old.”

Going over the Atlantic to go to university was a big step for Saleh, but he said it made it easier to have a coach and assistant coach who made it easier. And he said that the ODU community has been a huge help.

ODU is the home of a large international student body, including dozens of international student athletes.

“People are different here than in Germany,” he said. “Sometimes I feel more welcome here than at home.”

Saleh rooms with brothers and teams Codie and Connor van Schalkwyk, who come from Namibia. “We are all very close to this team.

“I heard such great things about coach Mueller from my friends in Germany. He doesn't talk much about it, but he was a great player.

“So I wanted to play for him. But when I came here and met the boys in the team, it felt like a family. I knew this is where I wanted to play.”

Saleh Majors in Sport Management and is a dear list student. He is not sure what he will do with that degree. “I may want to coach,” he said

But first he will give Pro Tennis a chance.

Mueller said that Saleh has a role model in Justin Jefferson, the broad recipient of Minnesota Vikings who was not considered a large NFL front view at the university, but developed into an all-pro player.

“He identifies with Afro -american athletes who have overcome great opportunities,” said Mueller.

Saleh is so of Jefferson that he took a bus to New Jersey last fall to catch the Vikings who played the New York Jets and flew home that evening. He arrived at home at midnight and had a training of 6 a.m. the next day.

“It was worth it,” he said. “I enjoyed seeing him playing. He has been an inspiration for me.

“I realize how difficult it is to become a professional. But I have this mentality that if you really want something hard enough, you have to work to get it. You have to set the time.”

And Saleh is clear in time.

Minium is the senior executive writer of ODU. Contact him via [email protected] Or follow him on Twitter” Facebook or Instagram