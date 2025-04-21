Vegas built the Expansion Franchise Minnesota Always Wanted – Minnesota Wild

When the Vegas Golden Knights arrived at the NHL in the 2017-18 season, it was difficult not to see it as a kind of gimmick; An attempt to force NHL hockey to another Sun Belt market I never really wanted it. When the team debuted on the ice, at least initially, that sentiment was solidified by the Blitse, loud, exaggerated show that turns on the Golden Knights. Knights FightingDramatic music, light shows and loud sounds.

Hockey was just another show in Vegas.

In the beginning we looked here in Minnesota with entertainment as another from Gary Bettmans Non-traditional hockey markets Had to work so hard to sell hockey. Here, in the state of hockey, we didn't need any gimmicks to be entertained because the game is the entertainment for us.

Nobody had to sell it to us; We were already sold. Our NHL IJsbaan has Secondary school sweaters On the wall over the entire building. Nevada can hardly create a legitimate High School Hockey League. We skate on frozen ponds in the winter. Do they even have ponds in the desert?

Hockey is not a gimmick in Minnesota. For many it is part of life. And so when the Golden Knights came to the competition for one $ 500 million reimbursement and were immediately gifted A competent schedule (And a few teams fleeced, including the wildlife on the road), we thought that hockey would be in Vegas as a hockey in every Sun Belt market; There would be a few diehard fans, certainly, but otherwise the team would be popular if it were good and struggling to sell tickets when it was not.

Pretty soon it was clear that the gimmick was a successSuch as hockey in Vegas, both on and outside the ice. The presence was excellentAnd the team went to the Stanley Cup final in their first year and won a cup in their sixth. Even Defeat the game In a Playoff series in 2021, ending in Kirill Kaprizov's Rookie season.

In Minnesota our entertainment changed to annoyance. It was not only that Vegas was more successful. It was how they succeeded. They immediately received a warring selection while the game was given slender pickings For their inaugural selection in 2000-01.

Vegas was killing. They have thrown popular players such as St. Cloud Nate Schmidt overboard, and without mercy their franchise icon, Marc-Andre Fleury, despite his remarkable success there.

Them repeatedly exploited meshes In the NHLS collective negotiation agreement to bypass the salary limit and add extra players. Mark Stone was injured in game 1 of the play -offs, when he was no longer a magical way.

Does Vegas win a Stanley Cup without putting it on the long -term injured reserve?

Probably not.

In the meantime, here in Minnesota, fans were more of the same. Good but not great teams that put together promising regular seasons, only to venture out Playoff outputs in the first round. It was not as if hockey fans of Minnesota needed further evidence that unbridled passion and a culture baked With hockey transmission is not immediately success on the ice. Yet we still got it, year after year.

Well, Minnesota fans, one of these years the hockey gods will look down and let us know that, in the words of Herb Brooks, This is your time.

Will it be this year? There are plenty who say it is not.

But there is reason to believe. The Wild has Kirill Kaprizov, who is perhaps the best player in the series. They have a healthy selection with a dominant two -way center in Joel Eriksson Ek. Jonas Brodin is one of the best skating defenders in the competition, with a track record of closing star players such as Jack Eichel.

It wanted to have the vibes. They have companionship, with the right mix of characters and talent.

This year has had a storybook quality that the team has embraced, with Marc-Andre Fleurys last seasonAnd an amazing amount of injury on the entire injury that seems to have settled just in time. The team has its full addition to players and a lot of trust After a few remarkable moments in the last week of the seasons.

And they have the young gun, Zeev Buium, which arrived just in time to hit the team a shot. He is a deadly threat with Power-Play, the type that this team has never had before.

Apart from that, it is difficult not to think that if the stars will ever coordinate with the Minnesota Wild to make a play -off run, this might be the year. After all, what else is it a fan to see if something special is happening?

What would be a successful play -off run for Minnesota? A series of the first round series? A trip to the conference final for the second time in the organizational history? Or, is the Stanley Cup or Bust?

That is up to the team and every fan to decide for yourself. But one thing is certain: in Minnesota there were ready, and if there was ever a time to pass to be repaid, this year is almost every.

So hug up. The play -offs are here.