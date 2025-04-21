Virginia Men Tennis | Virginia falls to Stanford with 4-2 in ACC Championship





Cary, NC The No. 6 Virginia Mens Tennis Team suffered a 4-2 defeat against No. 8 Stanford in the final of the 2025 ACC Mens Tennis Championship on Sunday (April 20) in the Cary Tennis Park. The 5-Seed Cavaliers (20-7) won the Doubles point to open the competition, but the 3-Seed Stanford (22-5) won singles victories on courts one, three, four and five to take the title. Stanford took a 6-3 victory on the top double court to start the game. Graduated student James Hopper and first-year Keegan Rice followed a 6-3 victory over Doubles Court Two. First-year students Rafael Jdar and Roy Horovitz broke Serve 5-4 to secure the double point and took a 6-4 victory over Doubles Court Three to give the Cavaliers an early 1-0 lead about the cardinal. Stanford tied the match by default on the top court when Virginia a code violation was assessed. The cardinal took the lead a little later with a 6-1, 7-6 (3) victory in the court five. Courts two and four ended within a few seconds in a row. The cardinal extended their lead to 3-1 with a straight set of victory over Court Four before second-year Dylan Dietrich left with a 7-6 (2), 6-2 victory over Kyle Kang on the field two to reduce the shortage to 3-2. Shortly thereafter, the cardinal closed the game with a 7-5, 6-2 victory in court three to win the victory. From head coach Andres Pedroso Congratulations on the Stanford Cardinal. Incredible effort from their team, their coaches, everyone who is involved in that program. They have probably traveled through the country three or four times, so an even better effort on their part to complete the ACC -Postseason strong and win the championship. They have a lot to be proud of, and I am happy for them. We are all. I am proud of our team and the effort we had had all week. We have a young group that has worked very hard and comes together and experienced a lot. And to be in this position, I think there is a huge step forward for these boys and a great preparation for the NCAA championship. So we look forward to the next occasion and can't wait to return to Charlottesville. Match notes The Cavaliers fell in the final of the ACC championship for the second consecutive season

Virginia is 13-6 of all time in ACC Championship Finals

Roy Horovitz took his first career -arranged double win, at the top no. 53 Alex Razeghi and Samir Banerjee with partner Rafael Jdar

Dylan Dietrich improves to 22-8 in Singles in the season and 16-5 in double competitions

The cardinal took their very first victory against Virginia and took a loose streak of eight games

This was the second meeting of the season between Stanford and Virginia. The Cavaliers won the first matchup in the regular season in Charlottesville

