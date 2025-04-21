







CNN

–

The United States defeated Canada 4-3 to win the women's ice hockey World championships thanks to Tessa Janeckes Doel in the extension. Canada wanted to win a fourth title in five years during the Sunday final in Esk Budjovice, the Czech Republic, but Janeckes third goal of the tournament decided what the longest match was in the history of the Womens World Championships. The victory marked the 11th world title of the USAs, which falls short of Canadas 13. Almost half of the game had passed without a goal when Caroline Harvey and Abbey Murphy scored in 30 seconds to give the US a 2-0 lead. However, Canada responded via Danielle Serdachny and Jennifer Gardiner to bind the match to 2-2, with all four of the goals scored in the space of two and a half minutes. The US once again took the lead in the third period with a goal from Taylor Heise, but Sarah Fillier hit back for Canada to bind the game and forcing overtime. With 2:54 about in the final, Janecke scored the game winner after an excellent assist from Heise, where the overtime loss to Canada is left during last year's world championships in Utica, New York. Games between these two teams are always classics and tonight was no different, said the American head coach John Wroblewski. We had players up and down the line -up step for us. It was a team effort that I could not be more proud of them. Meanwhile, the American goalkeeper Gwyneth Philips could not hide her joy from the last buzzer: shock and awe. I am ecstatic. After he also defeated Canada in the group stage, the US had an unbeaten record at the world championships after victories against Germany in the quarterfinals and host the Czech Republic in the semi -final. In the earlier bronze medal match on Sunday, Finland beat the Czech Republic 4-3 in the extension. This year's tournament set a presence record of 122,331, to which the 119,231 supporters watched the 2007 world championships in Winnipeg, Canada.

