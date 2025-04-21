2025 Big at Womens Tennis Tournament -Bugel Unveiled





Rosemont, ill. (April 20, 2025) The Big Ten Conference has unveiled the entire bracket for the 2025 Big ten Womens Tennis Tournament on April 23-26, organized by tHe Ojai Valley Tennis Club in Libbey Park in Ojai, Calif. Michigan (22-3, 13-0 Big ten) is the number 1 seed for this year tournament after achieving their third consecutive Big Ten championship on Sunday and 13one General. The Wolverines, which are number 3 in the newest Ita ranking (Intercollegiate Tennis Association), are the defensive Big Ten Tournament Champions and earn their seventh Conference Postseason Crown last year with a 4-2 victory over Ohio State in the championship match. Michigan will open the Big Ten -Tournament game on Thursday with a quarter -final match at 9 am (PT) against the winner of No. 8 Seed Maryland and no. 9 Seed Iowa. For the second consecutive season, Ohio State (18-3, 12-1) earned the number 2 seed in the Big Ten tournament and she only dropped one match in conference game (4-1 vs. Michigan on April 16). The Buckeyes are currently ninth in the ITA ranking and have three Big Ten Tournament titles to their name (2016, 2017, 2021). Ohio State starts on Friday at 3 p.m. (PT) with the late season with a quarter -final game tournament against the winner of nr. 7 Seed Illinois and 10th placed northwestern. Washington (19-3, 11-2) landed the number 3 seed for the inaugural Big Ten tournament of Huskies. Washington is number 18 in the most recent ITA ranking and will search for his first Big Ten title as part of the first season in the conference. The Huskies will start this year tournament at 6 pm (PT) on Friday in a quarter -final match against no. 6 USC or no. 11 Michigan State. Finishing the top four seeds is UCLA (10-3, 15-7), who claimed the last of the tournaments in the quarterfinals. De Bruins are number 19 in the ITA ranking and play this week in their first Big Ten tournament, starting with an afternoon (PT) match on Friday against no. 5 Wisconsin or no. 12 Penn State. The schedule of Big ten Womens Tournament 2025 is as follows: Wednesday April 23

Match 1 ( #8 Maryland vs. #9 owa) – 9 hours pt

Match 2 ( #5 Wisconsin vs. #12 Penn State) – Noon PT

Match 3 ( #7 Illinois vs. #10 Northwestern) – 3 p.m. pt

Match 4 ( #6 USC vs. #11 Michigan State) – 6 pm PT Thursday, April 24 (quarterfinals)

Match 5 (#1 Michigan vs. Match 1 winner) – 9 hours pt

Match 6 (#4 UCLA vs. Match 2 winner) – afternoon pt

Match 7 (#2 Ohio State vs. Match 3 winner) – 3 p.m. pt

Match 8 (#3 Washington vs. Match 4 winner) Friday, April 25 (semi -final)

Match 9 (Match 5 vs. Match 6 winner) – afternoon pt

Match 10 (Match 7 vs. Match 8 winner) – 3 p.m. pt Saturday 26 April (championship)

Match 11 (Match 9 vs. Match 10 winner) 5 pm PT Comments: All times are approximate and are subject to change competitions that are streamed on B1G+ (details available on Bigtenplus.com).

