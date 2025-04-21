Indian Hockey Kicks Ass. About finding meaning in a different literary nations ‹Literary Hub

As a child I went to the same hockey tournament every year.

It was part of a large native festival and although hockey was only a small part of it, it was probably the most exciting part. Apart from the powwow and talent show and jigging competition, the hockey tournament drew the biggest crowd, the most competition and rivalry of the Rez teams who reputed the pride of their cousins ​​and cousins ​​and cousins. The festival, which still takes place in the same small city every year, was a time to look forward to the touring touring fabrics and native people were everywhere: the ice rinks, the streets, the restaurants. You could say it was a safe space.

I still remember the shirt that I bought at the festival for a year, because my grandmother hated it. She hated the words on the front, which stood in large letters, Indian Hockey Kicks Ass. I remember taking it home and proudly wore it. I thought the meaning of the shirts was simple: that hockey and the Indians who played it were good, talented, we kicked ass. But my grandmother took the other way that the slogan suggested that American Indians were a violent group that we were literal kicked ass on the ice.

For us Indians feel that he is aware of the world around us and our place in ITCAN more like a dark initiation.

She knew, I understood later, what the world already thought of us and those words confirmed it alone. Savages. Stay away.

As children, however, we disposed of indigenous Nhlers such as Jordin Tootoo and Theo Fleury, because they were tough and did not reject a fight. Because when they fought it felt like they were fought for us, for our place in the world. We wanted to be like them and also fighting like them. If we couldn't be the best and we would rarely be, we could at least claim to be the most difficult.

In Canada, children grow up on the ice, which is another way to say that we are being adult surrounded by violence. After all, hockey is an inherently violent game. It is the only North -American sports shelter of real combat sports, Fighting is an acceptable form of conflict solution.

Sports, at the end of the day, doesn't really mean much. The victories and losses and trophies did not win or did not lose to change the world or to solve our most urgent problems. For indigenous peoples, they in one way or another mean nothing or nothing. Hockey in particular is bigger than whatever for American Indians in Canada. It brings us together annually, such as the Powwows and ceremonies that were forbidden by colonial regimes, and reminds us that we have survived impossible opportunities.

This applies to many of the characters in my novel Small ceremonies” A coming-of-age story about a handful of young and non-so-good Ojibwe Hockey players and the adults who struggle and often do not love them. Hockey offers them a sense of freedom and joy and beauty, no matter how fleeting it may be. At the start of the book, their high school team, The Tigers, learns that they are thrown out of the competition for reasons that are not clear and apparently unfair. And so for Tomahawk (a senior-obsessed senior who has to do with the absence of his mother) and Clinton (a rez-child trying to prevent him from being dragged by his older brother in gang) and Floyd (an unmistakable talented player who struggles with his multiracial identity) are the first gigsess.

I was young when I first heard racial expression to me swing from someone in the other team, and I was just as young when I was fighting back or threatened to fight back. I was even younger when my Rez team won a regional championship and the competition, possibly cheers for the other boys, refused to give us the trophy. And I went to the university when a junior hockey team of the Puishis First Nation went on a miraculous profit track to take the title with you and the following season, to unclear, the teams of White Rural Towns divorced to create their own competition without REZ clubs.

I thought of my childhood and all those native tournaments and realized that the game was just like someone else.

For many reasons, hockey is usually white and usually exclusively for those who can afford it. Are the Canadian pastime, and perhaps nothing generates national pride and justifies the Canadian nation more than hockey sport. It is a kind of ceremony, ritualized in our young spirits from the moment we wash up our skates. It is just as big, if not bigger than football in America. And like any tradition that becomes so large, there will always be people who try to claim property about it. In Small ceremoniesI write: the Tigers knew that hockey was an arena where all the illusions that Canadians convinced to be true, along with the moisture in their breath, a wound that was still not cared for, gushes blood.

I learned this around the same time that the characters in my novel took the early years of 2010 when Canada took into account his horrible, genocidal treatment of indigenous countries. Because for us Indians the feeling that he is aware of the world around the world around us and our place in ITCAN, feel more like a dark initiation. It contains a blow, no matter how hard you prepare for it.

For a while these realizations destroy my relationship with Hockey. I stopped after high school and only returned to the game recreational in the late twenty. I wanted nothing to do with being Canadian and as a result nothing to do with hockey. But I missed the joy of it, even if that pleasure had always been contingent to feel different, less than human, as if I and my friends and relatives should be there, who, if we go through history, we are.

But weird, I also missed this, Toothhat is, an Indian who plays hockey. I thought of my childhood and all those native tournaments and realized that the game was just like someone else. That is why I wrote a novel about a couple of indigenous children trying to survive a world hellbent to destroy them. And they do it while playing hockey while they try to be beautiful to create beauty on the ice.

I recently remembered the Indian Hockey Kicks Ass Shirt for my grandmother.

Oh yes, she said. It was just ugly.

We spoke about all the talent that nowadays flowed from indigenous communities and how happy that made us.

So I think they both did, she laughed.

What she meant was not one thing and as much as the world tried to make it that way, we have never been. Were not monolithic people. Were good like floyd and strong like Tomahawk. Were dangerous like Clinton's older brother and brilliant such as Tomahawks -sister Sam. We kick those non-violent metaphorical way and sometimes literally more ways than one.

_______________________________

