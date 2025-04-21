



Oklahoma City (AP) The Oklahoma City Thunder Defeat the Memphis Grizzlies 131-80 in game 1 of their first round Western Conference Playoff -series On Sunday, the fifth biggest margin of the victory in the history of NBA after season. The 51-Puntsmarge Was seven points shy of the record and was the biggest game 1 winning in the NBA Playoff history. Aaron Wiggins scored 21 points, Jalen Williams scored 20 points and Chet Holmgren had 19 points and 10 rebounds. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, the competitions that champion scored with almost 33 points per match, scored only 15. The Thunder still shot 50.5% of the field. We played to our identity, said Gilgeous-Alexander. Nothing more, nothing less than that. We were who we were all year round … and it will be the key to our success, just staying faithful to who we are. Gilgeous-Alexander had said several times since the loss of Oklahoma City's loss against Dallas in the semi-finals of the Western Conference of previous seasons that he would be deliberately to get his teammates better prepared for this late season. So far, so good. I have a great group of boys around me, and I know, said Gilgous-Alexander. And I've known that for a long time. … they clearly played great. There were two 58-point play-off margins in NBA history: Denver defeated New Orleans 121-63 in 2009 and the Minneapolis Lakers defeated the St. Louis Hawks 133-75 in 1956. The Los Angeles Lakers defeated Golden State in 1973 and the Chicagoeuke in 1973 and the Chicagoeuke Dighty Dedouke (120-66) in 2015. Yes Morant scored 17 points for Memphis only 6-out-17 shooting. Years Jackson Jr., who had a little more than 22 points on average in the regular season, scored four points on 2-out-13. The Grizzlies generally only shot 34.4%. The Thunder, who ended the regular season with a competition-best 68-14 record, took control with a 20-0 run that gave them a 55-22 lead in the second quarter. They took a 35 -point lead. I just felt that the energy was just not there and we just tried to talk to ourselves to get back into the game, “said Morant. This was Memphis First Playoff -Game under Interim -Coach Tuomas Iisalo. He only coached nine NBA competitions in the regular season before the play-in matches. If you are in a Playoff series, it is a best of seven, Iisalo said. “It doesn't matter if you win on a point on a buzzer or you win with 50 points, you get one victory. So happy for us, there is only one way of this and that is on. And we will analyze and learn it. And then we will solve those things that hurt us. Game 2 is Tuesday and Thunder -coach Mark Daigneault is expected a closer game. They played 36 hours ago and had an emotional game, had to turn around and play today at noon, which is a really heavy turning point, Daigneault said. “So they get better on Tuesday. So I thought we did well. But I don't think we can expect that from them (again). You know they will play much better than that. AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba

