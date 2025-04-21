Aryna Sabalenka and Jelena Ostapenko in the final in the Porsche Arena

















Two Grand Slam Champions, a Porsche Macan Turbo as the main prize and a re-sold-out Porsche Arena: the 48th Porsche Tennis Grand Prix navigates to a high-class final. Two top stars Aryna Sabalenka and Jelena Ostapenko will fight on Monday for the Stuttgart title.



A capacity 4,200 crown in Stuttgarts Porsche Arena witnessed absorbent semi -final duels with high -class tennis, spectacular rallies and large emotions on Sunday. The game of the days came to an end with an exciting double final in which Gabriela Dabrowski (Canada) and Erin Routliffe (Nieuw -Zeeland) secured the title. In the first semifinal, Jelena Ostapenko Ekaterina Alexandrova 6-4, 6-4 to reach the final of the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix for the first time in her career. The Latvian impressed everywhere with her attacking tennis and strong nerves in the crunch moments. She properly converted her first match point after an hour of 29 minutes. It was a fantastic game. I am very satisfied with my performance, said the world No. 24. Winning the first set always gives you a lot of confidence. After reaching the final phase of the WTA 1000 tournament in Doha, Tomorrow's final becomes the second of the season for the French Open Champion 2017. I am playing great tennis right now, she said with confidence, and I know I can beat everyone on clay.











Deer remains Aryna Sabalenka followed by beating the world no. 6 Jasmine Paolini 7-5, 6-4 to reach her fourth final of the long-term Stuttgart tournament in five years. The 26-year-old had to dig deep against the in-shape Italian, but kept her cool when it mattered. I had to fight for every point, it is always difficult to go to Jasmine, said the triple Grand SLAM champion. In the end, only a few points made the difference. Regarding the final against Jelena Ostapenko, she has a clear goal: I hope the fourth final will finally give me the title. Sabalenka also has the winner car firmly in her sights: I will fight harder than ever before. In the double final at the end of a fantastic day of tennis in the Porsche Arena, the best-placed duo of Gabriela Dabrowski from Canada and New Zealand's Erin Routliffe claimed the title by Ekaterina Alexandrova and her partner Shuai, 6-3 in Versk. It was the first time they had been linked to clay.











Dr. Jochen Breckner, member of the Board of Directors, Finance and IT, Porsche AG with double winners in Routliffe and Gabriela Dabrowski Sunday's results Center Court

Semi -finals, singles,

Jelena Ostapenko (Lat) vs Ekaterina Alexandrova 6-4, 6-4

[1] Aryna Sabalenka vs [5] Jasmine Paolini (ITA) 7-5, 6-4 Last, double

[1] Gabriela Dabrowwki (CAN)/ER in Routliffe (NZL) vs Ekaterina Alexandrova/Shuai Zhang (CHN) 6-3, 6-3 The order of the game on Monday Center Court

Start at 12:15 pm

Version by the Stuttgart Ballet

Last, singles

Starting at 1 p.m.

[1] Aryna Sabalenka vs Jelena Ostapenko (years) Porsche in Tennis The Porsche Tennis Grand Prix is ​​the flagship of Porsche's worldwide involvement in women's tennis. The long-term Stuttgart tournament was first played in Filderstadt in 1978 and has been held in the Porsche Arena of the city since 2006. It stands for tradition and innovation, just like the Porsche brand. As the most loyal sponsor of the international tennis of women, Porsche has accompanied the oldest indoor event in the WTA from the start. Porsche has also been supporting domestic internationally internationally for years. Iga Swiatek, Eva Lys and Maria Sakkari are friends of the brand “in their home countries. Porsche is a premium partner of the Deutsche Tennis Bund” (DTB-German tennis club) and is dedicated to promoting emerging players in the Porsche talent team and the Porsche Junior team.

