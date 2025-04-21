



The northeastern hockey team of Ladies announced Junior Vooruit Lily Shannon as his season of 2025-26 April on April 17. Shannon will be accompanied by three assistant captains graduated ahead of Jaden Bogden, junior attacker Holly Abela and junior defender Kristina Allard, who returns to the role for her second consecive year. In a statement shared by the team, Shannon thanked her trainers, professors, teammates and coaches for their support. You represent is an honor that I would like to wear at every pass. I look forward to writing a new chapter to add to the legendary northeastern hockey history with you all. Thank you for believing in me, Shannon said. Shannon noted it the second highest goal of the team at the age of 16 last season, a huge leap of her second -year season where she ended with only six goals. Shannon ended the season on the first line with Bogden, a transfer from Clarkson University. Bogden Bond Senior Vooruit Skylar Irving and first -year attacker Caron for most assists in the season at the age of 16, which proved an asset to the Huskies attack. Abela had five goals in the 2024-25 season, while Allard recorded the fourth highest blocks in the team at 42. Abela and Allard were both appointed as Hockey East All-Academic 2023-24 season, while Shannon was the only Husky who was named the Hockey East All-Academic All-Star team for the same year. The Husky's will want to build on their Middling 22-14-1 record and their disappointing finish after the season after one Overtime To Boston University in the Hockey East Championship March 8. The team was in and out of the national ranking all season, and the last loss of the conference marked the first time seven years old The huskies did not make a NCAA tournament. With Shannon at the helm, the team has to fill in the gaps after two of the teams from the teams graduated, 2024-25 captain and senior attacker Taze Thompson and Irving. The planned demolition of Matthews Arena Will also leave the team without a home arena for a considerable number of the season.

