Live blog: Lancashire v Leicestershire, day four

150 hours of tea day 4

The sun keeps shining and the ground staff has removed the blankets and continues to clean up around the outfield after steady rain during most of the day.

We remain set for a restart of 4.30 pm with a minimum of 24 overs to be bent.

3.25 pm play to resume

Provided that there is no further rain, tea is taken at 3.40 pm with play to start at 4.30 pm with a minimum of 24 overs to be bent.

3.10 pm

Finally better news about the conditions. It has stopped raining, the sun is shining and the ground staff is now mopping up and removes the blankets.

As soon as we have something new about a possible start, we will post an update.

It is raining in Emirates Old Trafford Prior to the fourth day of our Rothesay County Championship match against Leicestershire with the covers in place as our photo shows.

The game situation is that Lancashire is 16-3 in their second innings and need another 212 runs to prevent a defeat of an innings.

We will regularly offer updates all day about the prospects of playing.