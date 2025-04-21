Sports
No. 14 Women's Tennis Faces Salve Regina and Wheaton to complete Newmac Play
No. 14 Women's Tennis vs. Salve Regina | Monday, April 21 | 3.30 pm Babson Tennis Courts | Babson Park, Mass.
At Wheaton | Tuesday, April 22 | 4 pm Clark Tennis Courts | Norton, Mass.
What to know
Babson will close the regular season game of NewMac in the next two days, because it organizes Salve Regina on Monday before it will travel to Wheaton on Tuesday afternoon.
Series History
vs. Salve Regina
Babson is always 11-0 against Salve Regina in a series dating from 2000.
The beavers did not drop the Seahawks in six of their 11 wins and have victories of senior Olivia Sverjuniors Macei cristiani And Shyla KhattarAnd Shanaya went up '24 in last year's 9-0 triumph over the Seahawks on March 30, 2024, in Newport, RI
vs. Wheaton
Babson is always 20-11 versus de Lyons in a series dating from 1994.
The Beavers have won the last nine games between the teams, which include a 9-0 victory on April 23, 2024 in Babson Park.
Khattar, second -year year Kamal Dana And Jane Wang '24 All recorded points in both Singles and Doubles for the Green and White, which only dropped three games and claimed all six singles matches in straight sets.
Scouting the Beavers
No. 14 Babson (10-4, 4-2 NewMac) bounced back from the 4-3 loss from Friday to no. 11 MIT with a 7-0 Sweep from Springfield on Saturday.
Olivia Sver” Macei cristianisecond -year Chaniel suffers and freshmen Alessandra Cristiani Were winners in both singles and Doubles for the Beavers, who insured a place in next week's conference tournament.
Olivia Sver is 22-4 general and 12-1 at number one singles, Macei cristiani is 20-1 in all matches and 11-0 at number two, and Chaniel suffers is 15-6 in the year and 8-3 at number three singles.
Olivia Sver And Macei cristiani have gone 17-2 in all matches and 10-1 at number one double, Chaniel suffers And Alessandra Cristiani are 8-5 at number two and the first year Mia Sorrentino is 7-2 at number three, including a 6-1 triumph that plays next to junior Grace Starcher On Saturday in Springfield.
Explore the Seahawks
Salve Regina (5-10, 2-4 NewMac) dropped two of the last three games and last Tuesday from a 7-0 setback at Smith.
The Seahawks lost all six singles matches in Straight Sets with the nearest beat at number one where Kaydin Pinto dropped a 6-1, 6-2 decision.
Pinto is 6-8 general and 3-7 at number one singles, Stephanie Davis is 5-10 in all matches and 4-7 at number two, and Madigan Murphy is 5-10 at number three singles this spring.
Pinto and Davis are 8-7 at number one Doubles, Murphy and Sadie Rieg are 4-5 at number two, and the duo of Natalie Barros and Elena Murdock went 4-5 on number three double.
Exploring the lyons
Wheaton (6-8, 3-3 NewMac) broke a ski with two games with a 6-1 win over Salve Regina on April 12.
Laila Haraj-Sai, Asia Hollis, Taylor Wilson and Maya Brennan all took victories in both singles and Doubles for the Lyons, who claimed four of their five singles win in Straight Sets.
Wilson leads the team with seven singles victories and is 6-3 at number five, Brennan is 6-8 general and 4-5 at number six, Haraj-Sai is 5-9 at number two and Hollis has a 5-6 record on number four singles this spring.
Wilson and Taylor have won five consecutive games to improve 7-2 at number three Doubles, Kara Greenlee and Alissa Ortiz are 6-8 at number one, and Haraj-Sai and Hollis went 5-8 on number two.
In the late season push
After closing the conference game against Salve Regina and Wheaton on Monday and Tuesday, the Beavers will travel to the 13th ranking list for their regular season finale on Saturday.
With victories on the Seahawks and Lyons, Babson will secure the third seed in next week's Newmac tournament and organizes a quarter -final competition on Tuesday 29 April.
Figures to know
Soffer, who is the only player in program history who absorbs at least 20 singles victories in four consecutive seasons, has won 12 consecutive games, while Cristiani goes into a 15-match winning streak in Singles.
Babson has recorded 11 consecutive victories at number one double.
The beavers are 10-2 this spring when winning the double point.
Next
The Beavers will close the regular season with an important regional collision at no. 13 Amherst on Saturday at 11 am
|
Sources
2/ https://babsonathletics.com/news/2025/4/20/-14-womens-tennis-no-14-womens-tennis-faces-salve-regina-and-wheaton-to-wrap-up-newmac-play.aspx
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- China warns countries against striking trade agreements with us at its expense
- President Trump Paster Egg Roll says he “brought religion”
- The former British Prime Minister blames WhatsApp for social decline, the collapse of civilization “
- Lin Shidongs -opposite can be a new start for Chinese table tennis
- US vice-president JD Vance meets PM Modi, discussions on the trade agreement
- What the fall of the US dollar has historically meant for actions: by figures
- The generals of Islamabad and their Zionist reverie – Monitor of the Middle East
- US Randen Canada in World Championship World Championship Ladies in the Overtime Classic
- Santorini volcano examined evidence about the following big explosion
- Who is Raymond Burke, Cardinal Donald Trump wants to be the next Pope?
- Jokowi: The sun is just one, President PRABOWO SUBIANTO! : National Okezone
- Meac announces ladies' tennis championships pairs