No. 14 Women's Tennis Faces Salve Regina and Wheaton to complete Newmac Play

No. 14 Women's Tennis vs. Salve Regina | Monday, April 21 | 3.30 pm Babson Tennis Courts | Babson Park, Mass.

At Wheaton | Tuesday, April 22 | 4 pm Clark Tennis Courts | Norton, Mass.

What to know

Babson will close the regular season game of NewMac in the next two days, because it organizes Salve Regina on Monday before it will travel to Wheaton on Tuesday afternoon.

Series History

vs. Salve Regina

Babson is always 11-0 against Salve Regina in a series dating from 2000.

The beavers did not drop the Seahawks in six of their 11 wins and have victories of senior Olivia Sver juniors Macei cristiani And Shyla Khattar And Shanaya went up '24 in last year's 9-0 triumph over the Seahawks on March 30, 2024, in Newport, RI

vs. Wheaton

Babson is always 20-11 versus de Lyons in a series dating from 1994.

The Beavers have won the last nine games between the teams, which include a 9-0 victory on April 23, 2024 in Babson Park.

Khattar, second -year year Kamal Dana And Jane Wang '24 All recorded points in both Singles and Doubles for the Green and White, which only dropped three games and claimed all six singles matches in straight sets.

Scouting the Beavers

No. 14 Babson (10-4, 4-2 NewMac) bounced back from the 4-3 loss from Friday to no. 11 MIT with a 7-0 Sweep from Springfield on Saturday.

Olivia Sver ” Macei cristiani second -year Chaniel suffers and freshmen Alessandra Cristiani Were winners in both singles and Doubles for the Beavers, who insured a place in next week's conference tournament.

Olivia Sver is 22-4 general and 12-1 at number one singles, Macei cristiani is 20-1 in all matches and 11-0 at number two, and Chaniel suffers is 15-6 in the year and 8-3 at number three singles.

Olivia Sver And Macei cristiani have gone 17-2 in all matches and 10-1 at number one double, Chaniel suffers And Alessandra Cristiani are 8-5 at number two and the first year Mia Sorrentino is 7-2 at number three, including a 6-1 triumph that plays next to junior Grace Starcher On Saturday in Springfield.

Explore the Seahawks

Salve Regina (5-10, 2-4 NewMac) dropped two of the last three games and last Tuesday from a 7-0 setback at Smith.

The Seahawks lost all six singles matches in Straight Sets with the nearest beat at number one where Kaydin Pinto dropped a 6-1, 6-2 decision.

Pinto is 6-8 general and 3-7 at number one singles, Stephanie Davis is 5-10 in all matches and 4-7 at number two, and Madigan Murphy is 5-10 at number three singles this spring.

Pinto and Davis are 8-7 at number one Doubles, Murphy and Sadie Rieg are 4-5 at number two, and the duo of Natalie Barros and Elena Murdock went 4-5 on number three double.

Exploring the lyons

Wheaton (6-8, 3-3 NewMac) broke a ski with two games with a 6-1 win over Salve Regina on April 12.

Laila Haraj-Sai, Asia Hollis, Taylor Wilson and Maya Brennan all took victories in both singles and Doubles for the Lyons, who claimed four of their five singles win in Straight Sets.

Wilson leads the team with seven singles victories and is 6-3 at number five, Brennan is 6-8 general and 4-5 at number six, Haraj-Sai is 5-9 at number two and Hollis has a 5-6 record on number four singles this spring.

Wilson and Taylor have won five consecutive games to improve 7-2 at number three Doubles, Kara Greenlee and Alissa Ortiz are 6-8 at number one, and Haraj-Sai and Hollis went 5-8 on number two.

In the late season push

After closing the conference game against Salve Regina and Wheaton on Monday and Tuesday, the Beavers will travel to the 13th ranking list for their regular season finale on Saturday.

With victories on the Seahawks and Lyons, Babson will secure the third seed in next week's Newmac tournament and organizes a quarter -final competition on Tuesday 29 April.

Figures to know

Soffer, who is the only player in program history who absorbs at least 20 singles victories in four consecutive seasons, has won 12 consecutive games, while Cristiani goes into a 15-match winning streak in Singles.

Babson has recorded 11 consecutive victories at number one double.

The beavers are 10-2 this spring when winning the double point.

Next

The Beavers will close the regular season with an important regional collision at no. 13 Amherst on Saturday at 11 am