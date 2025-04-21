



Provo, Utah– Byu -football continues to work locally for the recruitment class 2026. The newest addition is Lehi High Wide Receiver Legend Glacker. Glasker announced his dedication on Easter Sunday. He is a cousin of the current Byu -Linebacker Isaiah Glasker. Legend Glaasker undertakes byu -football “I just want to start thanking the Lord that you blessed me with this great journey of recruitment and to make this time a blessing for me and my family. My grandmother Glasker would be so proud of me and how far my family has come,” wrote legend Glasd Glasd Glasd Glasd on Instagram. “I also want to give a huge shout to my parents because I walked on a straight road and bless myself to be the best. I also want to give a huge atmosphere to my coaches and mentors who brought me here and those who helped me to be the best I can be. On X Glasker gave a “huge shoutout” to Byu Passing Game Coordinator Fesi Sitake for “All of the Love”. Glasker is a 6-foot-2, 175-pound athlete that has achieved a three-star rating from 247Sports. He is the 23rd general prospect in the state of Utah for the 2026 class by 247Sports. Glasker chose Byu about reported offers from CAL, UTAH State, UNLV, Washington State, Hawaii, Colorado State and San Jose State from the FBS ranks. Last season at Lehi High School, Glasker had 37 receptions for 781 Yards and 10 TouchDown -Grijpers. In October he had a stars -lined performance at Lone Peak, with nine receptions for 226 Yards and two touchdowns. One of those touchdown grayers was a catch with one hand. @Blairirangle @Brandonhuffman @Coachhf85 @Lehifootball @247Sports @Kslsportsrewind pic.twitter.com/2ellyhc6mi Legend -glasses (@legendlasker) October 15, 2024 Byu officially offered Glasker earlier this year. During the winter he participated in Byu's Junior Day and attended some of Byu's spring exercises in March. Glasker is a dynamic athlete that could also play the cornerback position. Little Cousin is like that! https://t.co/jiwududofk0 – Isaiah Glasker (@isaiahglasker) February 26, 2024 With the addition of Glasker in Byu's 2026 recruitment class, the cougars are a maximum of six obligations, with four from the state of Utah. Glasker is the second obligation of the Lehi High School in this cycle and joins Edge Rusher PJ Takitaki. Mitch Harper is a Byu -Sinsider for KSLSports.com and organizes the Cougar Tracks Podcast (Subscribe) and Cougar Sports Saturday (123 hours) on KSL Newsradio. Follow Mitchs reporting from BYU in the Big 12 Conference OnX: @Mitch_harper. Do you want more coverage of byu sports? Take us wherever you go. Download the new and improved KSL Sports app from Utahs Sports Leader. This allows you to stream live radio and video and stay up to date with all your favorite teams. Follow @mitch_harper

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://kslsports.com/ncaa/byu-football/legend-glasker-commits/546009 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos