Studies Link Social Media Use at Sport performance

By Josh Levine

Until recently, the rapid acceptance of smartphones and social media surpassed our understanding of the impact that the device and the apps have on it. In my opinion, researchers such as Jonathan Haidt have now convincingly demonstrated that social media have largely adverse consequences for young people. From lack of sleep to social isolation to attention fragmentation, use of social media for young people and high school students is harmful. The academic literature suggests that it is the cause of the mental health crisis that we are confronted with today in our country. Even if I ask for athletes in the gym, they all identify immediately use of social media as an important cause of mental health problems and think of the reasons behind this (ie social comparisons that are unrealistic and a platform where bullying is easier to commit).

What many do not yet know is that The use of social media inhibits training profits and game performance. One study with professional football players analyzed three groups – one played video games, another scrolled on social media, and the third group was a control group that neither did. The groups that played video games and scrolled on social media had a worse passing decision in a filmed football match analysis.

Another study with volleyball players focused on training profits for a period of four weeks. One group scrolled on social media, while the control group watched documentaries about the Olympic Games. Volleyball games were filmed and analyzed together with surveys that the athletes filled in after training. Interestingly, the social media group did not improve decision -making on the attack or when passing. However, the control group has improved these statistics! Furthermore, the control group noted the training intensity or tax as lower than the social media group. Social media contribute to cognitive fatigue and scrolling it before the practice essentially reduces a mental capacity of athletes to tackle the requirements of training. This study also looked at vertical jump height and there was no perceptible difference, which suggests that the impact is more mentally than physical. However, if this study was longer, the repeated use of social media would probably, in my opinion, reduce physical profit prior to training. Athletes who train with suboptimal intention (or mental focus) will ultimately demonstrate poorer training profits, because training profits are worse over time.

Volleyball and football are both team sports and decision -making analysis, although impressive in these studies, seems more subject to a sport such as swimming in which the scores are objective times. A study with elite swimmers showed that those who scrolling on social media did not improve before training in testing duration, 100 meters and 400 meters races and inhibiting control (via a syrup test) but who did that in the control group!

Many other studies show the same – use in the late night social media is correlated with the production of a lower point in NBA – atlets And with worse performance – results for college swimming and job and field athletes. In these cases, the reduction in sleep quality is an important factor in poorer performance results.

The nature of social media itself is also the problem. Watching TV is a largely passive activity. The entertainment does not really interact with you. With social media, almost every second requires a decision – do I keep scrolling, such as, comments, switching, switching apps or looking for something? Imagine watching television for 30 minutes, but all the time you only watch a show for five seconds and change the channel. That would be tiring!

Serious athletes must understand that the use of social media has countless negative consequences for their health – physically and mentally – and that its use prior to training and competition has implications of performance. Youth and secondary school sports coaches, organizations and leaders must lead the leadership to remove telephones from team environments and train their players about the negative impact that telephone use has on their performance.

At Fortis we have a seminar for social media and video games for parents and athletes who discuss this and other research, help in training and inspiring young people and high school players to put the phone down and become better athletes!

Josh Levine is the owner of the Fortis Academy, a training organization for sports performance, who cooperates with youth on professional athletes.

