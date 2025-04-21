Sports
5 Alabama football players to know on their way to the summer for the 2025 season
The Alabama Football Quarterback Battle has been central in the low season, but there is more for the Crimson Tide 2025.
The rest of the team must also take shape. With a handful of players such as Jihad Campbell and Tyler Booker to the NFL Draft, others have to step into place. Part of it will fall on older players who now have a chance due to departure. Younger players can and probably also contribute; That was the case in the first season of Kalen Deboers that the Crimson Tide led in 2024.
Alabama ended Spring Ball on April 12 with A-day, about four months away from the start of the season, and several players under the radar came to the fore who are worth monitoring. This arrent complete unknown raw materials, but they are players who have not yet received a stars who have received praise that came from spring.
Here are five players who generate Buzz on their way to the summer. Disclaimer: This list is not exhaustive.
Lotzeir Brooks, recipient
Can he be more than a spring darling? Maybe not. But he certainly caught the attention of many in the spring.
He is only a first -year student and the reception room is completely busy. Yet Brooks can get the chance to contribute and make some plays for those who play a quarterback this season for the Crimson Tide. Ryan Williams, Germie Bernard and Isaiah Horton Figure as the most important three recipients who get Snaps, but Alabama needs more than three recipients in the rotation. Brooks could be one of those guys if he continues to build on his strong spring, but there will be heavy competition.
Jeremiah Beaman, defensive line
Tim Keenan III and James Smith are two regulars of the rotation of last seasons on the line of defense that return. But Alabamas will need more help on his interior past Keenan and Smith.
Enter Jeremiah Beaman. He is playing a role in rotation. The resident of Birmingham seems to rise and has the chance to contribute in his second season.
Edric Hill, defensive line
Just like Beaman, Hill is Trending. Hill has more experience than Beaman a year, so he can have an even greater impact. A season ago Hill saw time in nine games and backup by Tim Smith and James Smith. But Hill seems to have made great progress from where he was a season ago.
Zay Miney, defensive back
There will be a bit of a busy room as soon as Keon Sabb returns from his injury. It is likely that SABB and Bray Hubbard will be the two starters of safety. But that does not necessarily mean that Zay MINCEY will look from the sidelines. It would be a shame not to get him on the field either.
MINCEYS was given a bright future for safety. He can help this defense in 2025 and will probably help, even if it is not a normal starter.
Daniel Hill, run back
It is not necessary to read tea leaves here. Alabama offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb did his utmost To praise the second -year student.
Grubb was asked about the run in general. Then Grubb spoke specifically about Jam Miller, Richard Young and … Daniel Hill.
Daniel Hill I thought it was one of the boys who might not be as much as everyone this spring, Grubb said. I thought he did a really good job. Physical runner. Very agile for how large it is. Can put his foot in the ground and become vertical. Excellent Pass Catcher from the Achterveld. Showed a lot of toughness in the spring. I thought he showed up quite a bit and improved just as much as everyone who is there.
Miller and Young Figure to show the way in the running room, but keep an eye on the hill.
Nick Kelly is an Alabama Beat writer for Follow him on X And the Alabama Media Group.
|
