US Randen Canada in World Championship World Championship Ladies in the Overtime Classic





Tessa Janecke lifted the US to the Women Hockey World title about rival Canada and scored the golden goal in a three-on-three overtime. Janecke defeated Canadian goalkeeper Ann-Rene Desbiens 17 minutes in the 20-minute period for a 4-3 victory in the Czech Republic on Sunday. Nine of the last 14 finals between the US and Canada went overtime between the Olympic Games and world championships from 2011. Canada won last year's world title in extension. Or the US or Canada has won all 24 world titles. The rivals met in the final in 23 of the 24 editions that date from the first worlds in 1990. In the third period Sunday, the Canadian Sarah Fillier tied it on 3-3 with 5:48. That came almost 10 minutes later A collision between the American goalkeeper Aerin Frankel and Canadian attacker Laura Stacey Outside the fold. I didn't like the hit on it The American captain Hilary Knight said. I thought it was a shame. It is clear that so much for us is doing. You have seen her games on the world stage. You have seen her do on a professional level, so I hope they are good. Stacey was fined two minutes before charging. Frankel was replaced by Gwyneth Philips, who suddenly played in an international knockout match for the first time. She responded by stopping 17 of 18 shots, including 10 in the extension. Shock and awe, Said Philips on TSN During the Courte on-Ice. Canada surpassed the American 47-30 in general. To be honest, it will suck a bit, Canada Captain Marie-Philip Poulin said. But I think that for us that motivation would use to get better. The American goals in the Regulation came from Caroline Harvey, Abbey Murphy and Taylor Heise. The US went 7-0 on Worlds and went unbeaten for the first time since 2019. Canada had won four of the previous five Olympic or world titles, the most dominant piece in the rivalry since the 1920s. Now, with a world championship schedule, the US will try to reclaim the Olympic title in February more than two years younger than Canadas. Canada won the Olympic final of 2022 3-2, after which the American program underwent many changes. John Wroblewski succeeded Joel Johnson as head coach and several young players climbed. Heise went from the Olympic team from 2022 to MVP from the Summer 2022 world championship. Harvey went from the youngest player in the 2022 Olympic team (and played the least of the Healthy Skaters teams) to the best defender in Worlds in 2023 and 2025. Laila Edwards made her senior national team debut in November 2023 and was MVP of the 2024 World Championship. The goalkeeper Frankel, who did not reach the 2022 Olympic team, started the world championship in 2023, 2024 and 2025. Janecke, a junior from Penn State, made her senior national team debut in December 2022. Caroline Harvey trained in a famous boxing school before he became an Olympic hockey player as a teenager.

