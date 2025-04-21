



The final of the men of the 2025 Table Tennis World Cup in the Macao Special Administrative Region On Sunday evening Hugo Calderano saw China's Lin Shidong beat 4-1 in Brazil. The victory was Calderano's first World Cup title as a professional, who ended the four-time winning series of China in the Lords World Cup-Singles. It was also the first time since 2017 that the Chinese men's team lost a Singles title at one of the “Big Three” events -the Olympic Games, World table tennis championships and ITTF World Cup -according to Chinese media reports. After the result, relevant hashtags collected more than 150 million views and discussions by Monday evening. Some claimed that the loss of the championship reflects deeper problems in team development, in particular a “core vacuum” and a generation gorge in the Chinese men's table tennis team now Ma Long and Fan Zhendong are faded from the international stage. “When China loses two table tennis matches, it is important that they have lost and not panic and act as if heaven is falling,” told the Wang Dazhao -based sports commentator Wang Dazhao to The Global Times, adding that the overall power of China in table tennis remains formidable. Prior to the loss of Lin Shidong, the Chinese player Wang Yidi was defeated 1-3 on 15 April by the French player Yuan Jia'nan. Chinese Paddler Lin Shidong Photo: IC In terms of Hugo's performance in the tournament, he defeated World No.3 Tomokazu Harimoto, World No.2 Wang Chuqin and World No.1 Lin Shidong. His championship gain is an impressive achievement, nothing less than well deserved, the analyst said. “Hugo's non -traditional approach disturbs the rhythm of opponents, adds psychological pressure – especially for players with a higher -ranked – and leads to more casual errors. In this aspect, Chinese athletes were clearly under prepared. It is a wake -up call that requires tactical reflection and more targeted training,” said Wang. In general, the Chinese table tennis team remains strong and talented. According to the final rankings released on 15 April by the International Table Tennis Federation, the Chinese national table tennis team continues to dominate the world ranking. In Heren Singles, Chinese players Lin Shidong and Wang Chuqin hold the top two places, while the Japanese Tomokazu Harimoto is in third place. But such a dominance should not be the quixotic expectation that China must “sweep” all gold medals – so much so much that losing even one is seen as a “infringement” or even “failing,” Wang said. In Global Sports, nobody has the right to win every time. Even the American basketball team, strewn with stars, does not always win Olympic or World Cup gold. In the Heren 4100M Medley Relay at the Olympic Games in Paris, the Chinese team once broke the 40 -year dominance of the US to win gold – a triumph that we have rightly celebrated as an inspiring breakthrough. According to the same logic, the rise of a new generation of world -class talents such as Hugo Calderano in Brazil reflects proof of the worldwide growth of sport. This should be seen as something to celebrate, not as a reason for despair, simply because the championship title has changed ownership. Table tennis is the world. With hard work, every athlete – regardless of nationality – can rise to the top. As a dominant power in table tennis, the Chinese team must embrace the role of a leader – retain an open mindset and share advanced experience. In addition, Chinese table tennis can contribute to the worldwide development of sport. China's table tennis team does not have to panic. This loss should be a new beginning – an opportunity to think and prepare for what the next is. In a world of growing competitiveness in table tennis, the Chinese team remains strong, and more importantly, still has the power and duty to manage. The author is a reporter at the Global Times. [email protected]

