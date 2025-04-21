Women's Tackle football team is looking for community support





The ABQ Royals are a ladies team that plays full-contact tackle football. Bernalillo, NM The ABQ Royals are a team of women who like to play football, but not with two hands or flag football, but full contact tackle football. We set up pads, we put on helmets, we hit just as hard, said Royals Merlinda Chavez walked back. We take hits just as hard as someone else would do. We just want to show our fans and all young ladies and young men here that women can do it as well as they can. The royals are already on the Gridiron for three seasons and this year they are part of the American Womens Football League. Their head coach said that the relatively new team still lays the foundation for the future and that they need the support of the public. Our goal in general is only to contact the community, said head coach Callie Cook. That was true. All these girls are made of people in our own community. And so if we could get an eye on this sport and show that, you know, women can really assume this field, that's what we are for here. “ And one of the players said that the royals are good role models for people in the community. Albuquerque always has this representative to be heavy, said Linebacker Flor Sandoval. It is as if we are cool, but we don't have to be hard in a way that is not productive. And I hope that other women they can see, hey, you know, there are other stores, what your family can do, you can take your friends with you, you can be part of a family and be part of a team. The royals have two more home games in the season before Playoffs, giving the locals two more chances to see a unique experience. Our bodies put on the line, Chavez said. Were our emotions beyond. Were ready. Were ready to fight. Were ready to hit. I mean, they go to they have something big to look forward to. The next home game of Royals is at Bernalillo High School on 10 May at 7 p.m. For related stories: Devin J Martin

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.kob.com/news/top-news/womens-tackle-football-team-seeks-community-support/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos