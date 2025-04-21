



Augusta, GA – The Peach Belt conference has released the bracket for the 2025 tennis tournament. The game starts on Friday, April 25, from the John C. Walden Tennis Center in Columbus, GA .. Columbus State University will serve as a host for the fifth year in a row. Flagler is the #1 seed for the tournament for the third time in the past four years. The Saints won their very first PBC tournament title in 2024 and won the PBC title of 2025 PBC earlier this week. Flagler is 16-2 in general, 5-0 in competition match and arranged #4 in the nation in the latest Ita ranking. Columbus State is the #2 seed after their victory over Lander on Saturday to close the regular season with a 4-1 competition marking, 11-9 General. CSU had broken their streak of six consecutive PBC tournament championships by Flagler in 2024, but ran in the late season ranged #19 nationally by the ITA and a three-match winning streak. Lander's loss against Columbus State On Saturday she brought a tie with Georgia College & State University and North Georgia with 2-3 competition records in a three-way way. The PBC-Tiebreak policy first looks at the results of the head and all three are 1-1 against each other with Lander who defeats GCSU, GCSU beats Ung and UNG winner against Lander. The next step is the results at the highest placed tournament lady, then the next seed and so on. All three teams lost their matches to both Flagler and Columbus State and all three beat Augusta. With the draw still not resolved, the final step to sow according to the latest ITA National Rankings, released on April 16. In that poll, North Georgia is on #22, Lander #26 and GCSU #28. That is why the PBC -Tournament Councils Ung #3, Lander #4 and GCSU #5 will be. 2025 PBC Men's Tennis Tournament Friday, April 25 9:00 AM – #4 Lander vs. #5 Georgia College & State University

9:00 AM – #3 North Georgia vs. #6 Augusta Saturday 26 April 10:00 AM – 4/5 Winner vs. #1 Flagler

10:00 am – 3/6 winner vs. #2 Columbus State Sunday, April 27 10:00 am – Championship match

