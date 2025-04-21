Sport your star hockey jersey and enjoy Bogo Chipotle today





Nothing can be compared to the play -off hockey from Dallas Stars. Just when you think it can't get better today. This Monday, April 21Chipotle offers Buy-a-Get-One Meals For customers who wear the hockey sweater of their team in honor of the playoffs of Stanley Cup 2025. Start today, April 21, after 3 p.m.You can enjoy Bogo meals from Chipotle when you wear a Dallas Stars sweater. From a technical point of view, you don't have to wear star jersey. If you are willing to deal with side-eyes and sulking from attending Stars fans, you can wear the NHL sweater in your possession. The promotion of the chipotle “Wear your hockey sweater” is valid at all participating restaurants in the US and Canada. The deal can only be exchanged for starters Dinners in the restaurant. The promotion is Limited to five menu items per invoice. The Bogo offer does not apply to take-out, Catering, online orders or children's meals. “Our range of Hockey Jersey Bogo, back for the fifth consecutive year, is one Annual tradition to start the Stanley Cup -Play -Ooffs and four hockey fans in the US and CanadaSaid Chief Citizen At Chipotle, CHRIS Brandt. The Bogo deal of the chipotle “Wear your hockey sweater” this Monday marks the Fifth That the franchise has celebrated the Stanley Cup -Play -Offs. The offer also coincides with the announcement that Chipotle and the NHL have their multi -year partnership expanded With Chipotle with the title of “the official fast service and fast-casual restaurant of the NHL”. “We are enthusiastic about Celebrate the success of our relationship with Chipotle And keep involving our passionate fans and chipotle consumers, “said NHL Group Vice President, Business Development, Jason Jazayeri. “Our expansion will put a continuous emphasis on cooperation with Chipotle to deliver Unique and compelling fan promotionsCreating new ways for our fans to communicate with our great game. “ Moreover, Chipotle announced that it is one Official partner with the National Hockey League Players' Association (NHLPA) for the first time.

